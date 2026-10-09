2026 Johnny awards celebrates successful run

A warm spirit of gratitude filled the Del Rosario Law Centre Penthouse in BGC, Taguig City, as indefatigable Johnny Awards chairman Marissa Fenton and co-chairman Roselle Del Rosario-Rebano hosted an intimate Thanksgiving gathering to celebrate the success of this year’s event. Supporters and friends gathered for a delightful afternoon tea, enjoying gracious company and the enchanting violin music of Merjohn Lagaya, who added a charming touch to the memorable occasion.

(Seated) Grace Gobing and Eni Alba with (standing) Nikki Tang and Lanie Fong

Aroyale affair for howee

Ria Rebano, Roselle Ilagan, Ina Bugayong, and Baby De Jesus

Celebrating his 50th birthday in true Casino Royale style, the distinguished Howee Go hosted an intimate yet glamorous gathering at the BRB Baccarat Room and Bar of Solaire Resort Entertainment City in Parañaque City.

Celebrant Howee Go (middle) with his ever-supportive family (from left) William, Wyan, wife Maru, and Winona

Attended by his lovely wife Maru and their three children Winona, William, and Wyan, who all flew home from overseas for the milestone, the affair welcomed 150 of the man of the hour’s closest family members and friends who donned sleek black suits and sophisticated spy-chic ensembles.

Celebrant’s mom Meimei Wu with Nick Go

Adding musical flair to the memorable evening was a special performance by the celebrant’s favorite band Neocolours, making the event a delightful tribute to family, friendship, and cherished memories.

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