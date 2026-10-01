Star Magic defends Patrick Garcia's daughter Michelle from 'hurtful comments'

MANILA, Philippines — Talent agency Star Magic came to the defense of one of its young artists, Michelle Garcia, amid a revived controversy brought about by her father Patrick Garcia.

Patrick caused a stir in an interview with showbiz reporter and talent manager Ogie Diaz when he opened up about his past relationship with actress Jennylyn Mercado, almost two decades after their highly publicized breakup.

The interview marked Patrick's most detailed public account of his breakup with Jennylyn since their relationship ended in 2008. Patrick said he decided to speak up after Michelle became the subject of online bashing.

Following the interview's circulation, many Filipinos began to take sides on the issue. Some backed Patrick like his wife Nikka, while others defended Jennylyn, such as her husband Dennis Trillo and longtime manager Becky Aguila.

Amid the dispute, Star Magic released a brief statement addressing hurtful comments being directed at Michelle, noting that the 13-year-old is still a minor.

"We ask the public to refrain from involving Michelle in matters concerning adults, that happened before she was born," said the label.

"We are prepared to take appropriate action against those who continue to harass Michelle, in accordance with laws protecting children from abuse and libel."

The short statement ended with Star Magic vowing to continue supporting Michelle and looking after her well-being.

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