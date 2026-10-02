Dennis Trillo takes a dig at Patrick Garcia, reiterates end to bashing

Power couple Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado (left) chooses to move on from Patrick Garcia's (right) explosive interview regarding his highly publicized breakup with Jennylyn in 2008.

MANILA, Philippines — Dennis Trillo repeated his call for civility among supporters, but not before dishing out one final dig at fellow actor Patrick Garcia, ex-partner of his wife Jennylyn Mercado.

Patrick caused a stir in an interview with showbiz reporter and talent manager Ogie Diaz when he opened up about his relationship with Jennylyn, nearly two decades after their highly publicized breakup and the birth of their son Alex Jazz.

The interview marked Patrick's most detailed public account of his breakup and a paternity issue with Jennylyn since their relationship ended in 2008. Patrick said he decided to speak up after his daughter Michelle became the subject of online bashing.

RELATED: Patrick Garcia breaks silence on Jennylyn Mercado breakup after 18 years

Following the interview's circulation, many Filipinos began to take sides on the issue. Some backed Patrick like his wife Nikka, while others defended Jennylyn such as longtime manager Becky Aguila.

Dennis naturally backed Jennylyn with subtle digs online, including a video on social media asking followers "ano ang bag mo?" which many took as a reference to Dennis asking what contribution did Patrick gave as Jazz's biological father.

The "Green Bones" actor did say last September 30, Wednesday, "Hindi ako pabor sa bashing, pero salamat at naalala mo si Jazz dahil sa pag-bash sa anak mo. O spread love not hate."

The following day though, GMA Network reposted a "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" clip of Patrick with Paolo Contis while they were promoting their film "A Journey."

That film also starred Kaye Abad, with whom they appeared in the iconic television series "Tabing Ilog." Dennis was a guest star on the show as Nanding McFuller.

The "Fast Talk" clip sees Boy asking Patrick to describe in one word how he is as a father, as a husband, and a son. Patrick answered "dedicated" for the first portion and "loving" for the latter two."

Dennis Trillo via Threads A screenshot from Dennis Trillo's Threads account

Dennis commented on the post, "The struggle is real," and has earned over 40,000 likes. A deleted comment by Dennis had him also say, "Mahilig din akong mag-dedicate ng mga kanta as a father."

He, however, reiterated wanting peace from all parties, posting on Threads a few hours later, "Simula bukas, tigil na po ang bashing ok? Mag mahalan na tayo ulit, past is past, magpa-Pasko na at kawawa na ang mga bata."

Dennis Trillo via Threads A screenshot from Dennis Trillo's Threads account

The actor repeated the sentiment on Friday, October 2, with another Threads post, "Good morning! Seryoso muna tayo today… taping muna ako ng 'Hari ng Tondo'! Ofcourse, No Bashing, it's for fun."

"Hari ng Tondo" is Dennis' upcoming action-drama series that will reunite him with "Green Bones" co-star Ruru Madrid.

To keep things equal, GMA Network also reposted past "Fast Talk" clips of Dennis and Jennylyn together.

RELATED: Dennis Trillo says no to bashing; Jennylyn Mercado mum after Patrick Garcia interview