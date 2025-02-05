MosaicÂ xÂ Andrea Tetangco: Styling femininity with classic couture

Mosaic x Andrea Tetangco: Styling femininity with classic couture

MANILA, Philippines — Days before the Chinese New Year celebration, over a feast of dimsum, prawn rolls, and fortune cookies, homegrown brand Mosaic and fashion designer Andrea Tetangco launched last Jan. 23 their contemporary collection featuring the ultimate muse: the feminine form.

The Mosaic x Andrea Tetangco line takes the ageless flair that Mosaic is known for and fuses it with Andrea’s haute couture aesthetic. It carries 10 elegant pieces with versatile styles ranging from tube and folded to cowl and puff-sleeve, each available in white, black, burgundy, red, and mocha.

“The collection is neither strictly romantic nor is it directly tied to Valentine’s Day,” Andrea says. “Instead, it focuses on celebrating femininity in a more timeless and versatile way. While it carries an air of softness and elegance that might resonate with romantic themes, the designs are more about empowering women to feel confident, beautiful, and authentically themselves — regardless of the occasion.”

There was no shortage of empowered women at the launch, of course. Each one came wearing a piece from the collection, styled according to her own taste.

Dr. Anna Palabyab-Rufino wears Mosaic x AT cowl top in black.

Serving looks that particularly demonstrated Mosaic X AT’s versatility were fashion-forward ladies, including Katarina Rodriguez who wore the classic jumpsuit in mocha, accessorizing it with a simple chain belt and matching dangling earrings; Kelly Misa who came in the belted tube top in black, dressing it down with a pair of loose pants; fashion influencer Rocio Escaño who tucked her black ribbon top in high-waist forest green trousers; digital creator Lui Diongco who paired her puff-sleeve top in red with distressed jeans and a cross-body retro bag; and Dr. Anna Palabyab-Rufino who put a personal twist on her cowl top in black by securing the sash with a brooch over her shoulder.

“Though Mosaic and my collection may represent different brand perspectives, they share a common thread: their dedication to women,” says Andrea. “I wanted to capture the duality and strength of femininity — its grace and resilience, its modernity and timelessness. Through this collection, I aimed to reflect the diverse layers of the women who inspire both Mosaic and my designs. Each piece speaks to individuality while celebrating the universal qualities that connect all women.”

Mica Arevalo in a one-sided top

Uplifting the Feminine

Mosaic X AT works so well because it was created out of a common goal, which is to design pieces that make women feel confidently beautiful and elegant regardless of the occasion. It is less about trends and more about allowing each woman to express her unique personality through the clothes.

Let not the couture element of the collection intimidate. After all, it is 2025; Andrea believes women are now more open to dressing well even for the most mundane of errands.

“I believe dressing up is a form of good manners,” she says. “We don’t have to wait for good occasions to dress up well. Some people sometimes get intimidated by my designs. They’ll say it’s couture so they’ll wait for a big day to wear it. Every day is a big day.”

For this new collection, Andrea created hardworking, functional pieces that would effortlessly carry their wearers from day to night, banishing any fears of overdressing.

Take the simple jumpsuit, Mosaic X AT’s bestseller and Andrea’s favorite piece in the collection. She gives several ways it can be worn.

“It’s plain but also stylish. I envisioned the kind of woman who would shop at Mosaic. So I designed this to become a basic staple in her wardrobe,” says Andrea. “There are so many ways to style it. You can wear a jacket over it, a blazer, a shawl. Wear it with sneakers, flats, mules, heels, or boots. (Cinch the waist with) a chain belt or a corset. Or put a big shirt or sweater over it and it will look like you’re just wearing loose pants underneath.”

Vanna Garcia wears Mosaic x AT drape top.

A meeting of creative minds

Rachelle Montano, co-founder of Mosaic, likes how Andrea packs a punch through her pieces.

“Looking through her Instagram, I felt it was a match,” says Rachelle. “We’re very minimalist; she knows how to create simple pieces, but also statement pieces with lots of flair. I knew it would be a good collaboration.”

Rachelle’s cousin and co-founder, Jojo Chua, echoes this. “(Andrea’s) unique vision adds a special twist to Mosaic’s classic aesthetic, creating something truly memorable.”

Having already worked in the fashion industry for the past 17 years, Andrea was up to the task. She was eager, too. Being a Rockwell resident, she would always see the Mosaic shop in Power Plant Mall.

“They’ve been there for a while. If you see something that lasts, you trust it,” says Andrea.

More than her conviction in Mosaic’s lasting power, though, Andrea sincerely likes the brand’s pieces. Their design aligns with Andrea’s goal: to make women feel good and confident in whatever they wear.

* * *

The Mosaic x Andrea Tetangco collection is available in all Mosaic boutiques: Power Plant Mall, One Bonifacio, Shangri-La Plaza, Ayala Malls Vertis North, Alabang Town Center, SM Megamall, SM Aura, Glorietta 3, Robinsons Magnolia, Opus Mall, Podium, and, starting in the second quarter of 2025, SM Mall of Asia (Mosaic’s new flagship store).

Find it online, too: Instagram (@mosaicph) and Facebook (/mosaicboutiqueph); or head to the website at https://mosaicph.co.