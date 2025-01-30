Enjoying Chinese New Year celebration at Conrad Manila

Conrad Manila welcomed the Year of the Snake with an exceptional Chinese New Year celebration. The hotel ushered in the brand-new year with a series of superb culinary experiences that inspired good fortune and abundance for the year ahead.

“On behalf of Conrad Manila, I extend my heartfelt wishes for an auspicious 2025 to one and all. The Year of the Snake symbolizes a time for growth, renewal and meaningful connections. In this spirit, we are excited to share our exclusive offers designed to create unforgettable experiences and strengthen bonds with your loved ones,” shared Fabio Berto, general manager of Conrad Manila.

The heart of the hotel’s Lunar New Year celebrations took place at China Blue by Jereme Leung, located on the third floor. Ongoing until Feb. 1, guests and families can indulge in a sumptuous and regal culinary feast with specially curated set menus, available both for dine-in and take-away.

Philippine Tatler managing editor Chit Lijauco, Conrad Manila commercial director Joanne Gomez, and PeopleAsia managing editor Paolo dela Cruz

A specially curated nian gao set is also available until Feb. 1 for P2,588 net per box. A special rate of P2,070 nett per set is extended to bulk orders of a minimum of 15 boxes

At Bru Coffee Bar, indulge in Chinese New Year-inspired treats, ideal for gifting or sharing with loved ones, available until Jan. 31. Pastries are priced starting at P200, while beautifully crafted cakes start at P1,500.

(Seated) Manila Standard Today columnist Glaiza Lee, Manila Standard Today Lifestyle & Entertainment editor Nickie Wang, and Manila Standard Today columnist Edu Jarque, (standing) Nian Rigor.

Guests can also immerse themselves in the joy of the season with an afternoon tea set for two at C Lounge. The special menu includes Spicy Tamarind Barbecue Prawn Cuapao, Pork Char Siu sandwich, Kung Pao Tofu sandwich, Fried Mantao, and Swan Dumplings paired with premium Chinese tea for P2,888+.

* * *

For reservations, call 8833-9999 or email conradmanila@conradhotels.com.