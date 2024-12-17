Apl.de.ap continuing Christmas tradition with mom in Sapang Bato

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American rapper Apl.de.ap of the Black Eyed Peas is continuing the annual Christmas tradition he does with his mother Cristina, helping pack donations in his hometown.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Apl.de.ap said he always spends Christmas in Pampanga where he and his mom help make packages for the kids in Sapang Bato.

"[The kids all come] and we spend the day gift-giving from 7 a.m. up until like 5 at the house, and that's how we spend Christmas," the rapper said.

Other things the artist is looking forward to every Christmastime is participating in Simbang Gabi and having some bibingka.

"I always try to make it home during the holidays," Apl.de.ap ended.

Apl.de.ap recently co-wrote and co-produced a new Christmas song "It's That Time of Year" where all of its proceeds go to its performers from the Sisters of Mary School.

RELATED: Apl.de.ap: 'All proceeds of new Christmas song going to Sisters of Mary'