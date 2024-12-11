Apl.de.ap: 'All proceeds of new Christmas song going to Sisters of Mary'

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American rapper Apl.de.ap of the Black Eyed Peas co-wrote and co-produced a new Christmas song, with all of its proceeds going to its performers from the Sisters of Mary School in the Philippines.

"It's That Time of the Year" is a collaboration between Apl.de.ap, frequent music producer Keith Harris, and songwriter David "DC" Quinones that the trio created for the children of the Sisters of Mary School choir.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Apl.de.ap shared how their collaboration started after he visited the Sisters of Mary School last April. He went to represent his non-governmental organization, the Apl.de.Ap Foundation International.

After performing and hanging out with the kids, the artist noticed how amazing their voices were, giving him the idea to create a Christmas song for them.

"We wanted to create something memorable and timeless, very simple, very catchy," Apl.de.ap said.

The rapper confirmed that all the revenue and proceeds that the song will get from streaming platforms will go to the Sisters of Mary School, adding that apart from becoming a financial benefit, it would also teach the children about intellectual property.

"It's a perfect time. Christmas is about coming together, giving, and I thought that would be like a good project to do with the kids," Apl.de.ap added.

Apl.de.ap also said there might be some physical merchandise other than the digital releases, with its revenues going to the Sisters of Mary School.

RELATED: SB19, Apl.de.ap team up for dance track 'Ready'