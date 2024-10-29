Stephanie Zubiri celebrates the colorful world of neurodiversity with her first children’s book

MANILA, Philippines — Last Oct. 14, at Vestido Manila in Makati, holistic wellness advocate Stephanie Zubiri celebrated the first anniversary of her wellness platform, Soulful Feasts, with a vibrant event entitled “Kaleidoscope: A Prism of Infinite Possibilities.” The celebration marked not just a milestone for Soulful Feasts but also the launch of Zubiri’s debut children’s book, Chalky the Chameleon, which aims to raise awareness about neurodiversity, particularly in children on the autism spectrum.

Gathered were Zubiri’s friends, family, her workshop participants and media representatives, all united by a shared mission of promoting well-being and inclusivity. With deep gratitude, Zubiri expressed, “Today is one big celebration, but it also aims to promote a life of purpose. I want everyone to dive into the colorful story of Chalky the Chameleon and to spread the word about neurodiversity.”

Reflecting on her own journey, Zubiri shared her past struggles with depression and emotional detachment, explaining how Soulful Feasts became a platform to embrace the full spectrum of human emotions—both good and challenging. “It’s about living life wholly and fully,” she said, emphasizing the importance of honoring all feelings. “We are all different, and that’s why I chose the theme of a kaleidoscope of infinite possibilities.”

The Tale of Chalky the Chameleon

Chalky the Chameleon, Zubiri’s very first children’s book, is a touching narrative about a little chameleon who can’t change color. This story serves as an advocacy tool for autism awareness, highlighting the importance of early detection and intervention. Inspired by her youngest son, Max, now eight, who is on the autism spectrum, Zubiri has experienced firsthand the benefits of early diagnosis with the support and guidance from dedicated therapists.

Zubiri collaborated with artist Vico Cham, who is also on the autism spectrum, to illustrate the book. Cham remarked, “Chalky and I have something in common. We are both unique and differently abled. This story reminded me to believe in myself and prove to the world that we can achieve our dreams!”

The book, which was designed by Design For Tomorrow (headed by CEO and Chief Creative Strategist, Ric Gindap) pro bono, and printed by GA Printing, is part of a series celebrating neurodiversity, with all proceeds supporting initiatives such as Project Inclusion Network and Best Buddies Philippines, which promote inclusivity and social opportunities for neurodivergent individuals.

There are 500 limited-edition hardbound copies, which are being sold at P1,000. All proceeds of the hardbound edition will support Project Inclusion Network and Best Buddies Philippines and will be used to cover the printing of the softbound copies, which will be sold at P200 per copy. Explained Zubiri, “I want to get it into as many hands as possible, because at the end of the book, there are some tips and pointers from my son’s developmental pediatrician, Dr. Jan Harold Sia, about what autism is, how to detect it, as well as key resources and is basically a first point of reference for awareness.”

Nourishing the Body & Soul

Alongside the book launch, attendees enjoyed a range of activities as well as treats prepared by local vendors, which not only emphasized the theme, but embraced the Soulful Feasts ethos as well. Healthy and delicious nibbles from Isabel’s were served together with luscious 100-percent organic, vegan, refined sugar- and gluten-free desserts by Simply Healthy Manila and The Little Spatula. Lovely pét-nat sparkling natural wines by Some Love Wine were freely flowing. For those who were in need of a mid-afternoon energy-boost, the freshly-brewed coffee and matcha from Fat Seed Café + Roastery were a hit while they shopped Pure Culture beauty products or indulged in a tarot reading by Ana Santiago of Soul Tribe Philippines, oracle readings by Kimi Lu, and Reiki by Erika Siy of Golden Lightcodes and Celine Veloso of HealUrWay. DJ Honey Love brought the joyful, kaleidoscopic, psychedelic tunes on vinyl and Kisses and Smiles Events by Paula Leido along with Flowers by Ginger created nothing but positive and fun visual vibes.

Chalky the Chameleon by Stephanie Zubiri is a charming story about acceptance and love.

A Year of Soulful Feasts

A certified Reiki practitioner and meditation coach, Zubiri recognized a gap in the wellness market and set out to provide accessible practices tailored to the Asian context through Soulful Feasts.

Soulful Feasts has become a popular platform for holistic wellness, offering workshops, her podcast—and now publishing arm through the launch of her first children’s book—and community events aimed at fostering a deeper connection between body, mind, and spirit.

Her podcast, also entitled ‘‘Soulful Feasts,’’ ranks among the top in the Philippines and features insightful conversations with various experts on topics like health, personal growth, and spirituality. With more than 40 episodes recorded over three seasons (popular guests include Small Laude, James Reid, Karen Davila, Iza Calzado, Bianca Gonzalez and Mikaela Lagdameo), and a fourth season currently in production, “Soulful Feasts” offers food for the soul and practical bite-sized advice, whether listeners are looking to reduce stress, improve sleep, explore their self-awareness or deepen everyday spiritual connections.

“My goal was to be as authentic as possible while sharing what I’ve learned,” Zubiri explained, highlighting the impact of small, intentional changes in everyday life.

Upcoming Projects and Future Aspirations

Zubiri has more titles planned through her publishing arm, including The Very Clumsy Octopus, which addresses ADHD, and The Bird Who Can’t Sing, focused on hard-of-hearing communities. Her vision extends beyond books; she aims to create a cookbook and a collection of essays that continue to promote the values of Soulful Feasts.

In addition to her writing endeavors, Zubiri plans to expand her workshops, retreats, and community events, reinforcing her commitment to fostering meaningful connections. “I want to reach more people and spark deeper conversations about well-being,” she said.

The Impact of Community

After a year of Soulful Feasts, Zubiri’s efforts have cultivated a supportive community, with participants eagerly engaging in workshops and her ever-expanding community. The inclusive atmosphere encourages individuals to share their experiences, fostering personal growth and collective healing.

“I’m incredibly proud of the engagement within our community,” she reflected. “It’s powerful to see people leaning into their feelings and working together to shift our energy.” With the support of a vibrant community and a clear vision for the future, Zubiri is poised to continue making a meaningful impact in the world of holistic wellness.

Chalky the Chameleon is now available for purchase on Shopee. You can grab your copy here: bit.ly/chalkythechameleon and via https://ph.shp.ee/se2C8Md. Follow the illustrator of Chalky the Chameleon (#chalkythechameleon) on Instagram @vicosartismgallery.

* * *

Join the Soulful Feasts community on Instagram @soulfulfeasts @stephaniezubiri and subscribe to their newly-launched YouTube Channel https://youtube.com/@stephaniezubiri for past seasons of the podcast and for more soulful, snackable moments of wisdom.

To listen to Soulful Feasts the podcast is on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1sqO76DG1fo9OQJxS2Ad57?si=199eaec6f3004d91