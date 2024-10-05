Ambassador Lhuillier celebrates in style

A splendid evening unfolded at The Cellar in top-notch five-star hotel Grand Hyatt Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, as the always thoughtful Nene Leonor hosted an intimate celebration for the esteemed Ambassador Philippe Lhuillier’s special day. Surrounded by his family and his closest friends, the hardworking diplomat, together with his gracious wife Edna Lhuillier, enjoyed a night filled with warmth, laughter, and fond memories.

Marguerite Lhuillier, Gambia Consul Agnes Huibonhoa, and Mariquita Yeung



It was a fitting tribute to a remarkable man, celebrated among cherished company in true style

John Paul Lhuillier and Andre Lhuillier

CWC Annual Tea shines anew

The highly anticipated Catholic Women’s Club (CWC) Annual Tea, chaired by the ever-gracious Terry Tambunting with Rose Lazaro and Nene Pe Lim as co-chairs, and Dr. Nona Ricafort as adviser, took center stage at the elegant North Forbes Pavilion in Forbes Park, Makati City.

Catholic Women’s Club (CWC) 2024 Annual Tea committee adviser Dr. Nona Ricafort, co-chairs Nene Pe Lim and Rose Lazaro, and chair Terry Tambunting

The event’s main project, the much-coveted Limited Plate Edition spearheaded by chair Ningning De Ocampo with co-chairs Nikki Valerio, Baby Hidalgo and Maritess Pineda, showcased exquisite art plates by renowned artists and has helped raise a significant amount which will be used to help the organization’s beneficiaries.

CWC 2024 Limited Plate Edition committee co-chair Baby Hidalgo, chair Ningning De Ocampo, and co-chairs Maritess Pineda and Nikki Valerio

Meanwhile, the delectable feast, hosted by birthday celebrant Mimi Valerio, was enjoyed by all, while the ever-charming Bianca Valerio emceed the fabulous affair. The generous celebrator Mimi, though recuperating at the hospital during the occasion, still felt the birthday festivities through a video call, where she was serenaded with a Happy Birthday rendition by everyone present, as well as blowing out the candles on the birthday cake.

* * *

You may email me at jjlitton@indanet.com. Follow me on Facebook and YouTube: Johnny Litton by Jayelles PH and on Instagram: @jayellesph.