Going full Bavarian for Oktoberfest

This ‘Ber’ month can only mean beer: Weihenstephaner beer, the official brew of Oktoberfest at Solaire

What is the true spirit of Oktoberfest? Is it the benevolent Bavarian bacchanalia centered around beer steins brimming with frothy lagers? Perhaps it’s the endless rows of savagely good sausages. Or maybe — just maybe — it’s about the friendships forged along the way. To those of us not loaded enough to get our butts asap to Munich, Germany and install ourselves inside a beer tent with its fairground feel, the next best thing would be to celebrate Oktoberfest at Solaire, whether in Solaire Resort North in Quezon City (Oct. 19 and 20) or Solaire Resort Entertainment City in Parañaque (on Oct. 10, 11 and 12).

Solaire Resort and the German Club of the Philippines are the presenters of what is touted as the most authentic Oktoberfest celebration in the country.

The German Club of the Philippines has been celebrating Oktoberfest for decades, and — for the past couple of years — merging traditional Bavarian elements with the opulence of Solaire.

Michael Scheile, program host and Oktoberfest committee member; Chef Sebastian Kellerhoff; Tobias Rast, Oktoberfest chairman; and Roland Odenthal, Oktoberfest committee member.

At the heart of any Oktoberfest is, of course, the beer. This year, Solaire is putting the spotlight on Weihenstephaner, a Bavarian beer from a brewery that boasts nearly a millennium of brewing expertise. It’s the kind of beer that goes down easy, but with one-percent more alcohol than your average pint, it’s bound to creep up on you like that Neil Diamond song (Touchin’ me, touchin’ you). For two glorious days, you can knock back as many steins as you can handle — responsibly, of course — while tucking into a proper Bavarian feast.

The menu reads like a love letter to Germany’s finest comfort food. Expect plates piled high with Rostbratwurst — spicy grilled sausages served with sauerkraut and roasted potatoes — or the mighty Oktoberfest Haxe, a slow-roasted pork knuckle so rich it’ll leave you contemplating your life choices (in a good way). For dessert, there’s Apfelstrudel (apple strudel) and Schwarzwälder Kirschtorte (Black Forest cake).

AVEE NAVARRO TAN Jause for kicks: A delightful Wiesen jause spread featuring a variety of German cold cuts and cheeses to start off your Oktoberfest feast at Solaire Resort.

But this isn’t just a meat and carbs binge. It’s also about sharing a slice of culture. For the truly curious, there’s the Wiesen jause — a spread of German cold cuts and cheeses, best enjoyed with a Laugenbrezel, the Bavarian-style soft pretzel that should be your go-to drinking snack. As far as global food fests go, this is one where the food, like the beer, hits hard and fast.

By the way, the aural brew will be supplied by the Bavarian Sound Express, a band whose set list pendulums from brassy Bavarian folk tunes to brash AC/DC tracks.

The second day (Sunday brunch) at Solaire Resort North is dedicated to families. Children can enjoy a variety of activities, such as a bouncy castle, German costume photo booth, face painting, and carnival games. Beer and bratwurst for the parents; balloon animals for the youngsters.

So, time to dust off your lederhosen, grab your tickets, and prepare for a weekend of wholesome Bavarian debauchery. When Jitterbug Perfume author Tom Robbins hints that beer, like many good things in life, is more than the sum of its parts, the same could be said for Oktoberfest. It’s not just one thing, but a whirlwind of beer, German food, Sweet Caroline, friendship, magic, mystery and a jause of the inexplicable.

* * *

Make the most out of your visit to Solaire Resort North and avail yourself of its room package exclusively for Oktoberfest attendees. This package is available for booking until Oct. 12 for stays between Oct. 8 and 14. Enjoy a 20 percent discount on the Bed and Breakfast Rate, which includes a buffet breakfast for two at Fresh. Take part in this extraordinary celebration of German culture.

Oktoberfest tickets are available via https://oktoberfest.ph.