Culinary excellence in the South

Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon, B Hotel Alabang general manager Glennis Narciso, Interna- tional Elevator & Equipment Inc. (IEE) EVP Kaoru Sato, and The Bellevue Manila general manager Mavic Recio

B Hotel Alabang, under the excellent leadership of B Hotels managing director Ryan Chan, proudly unveils Alejandro’s Dining, Bar & Events, a vibrant new addition to the dining scene in Southern Metro Manila.

Named after the owner’s son and under the culinary expertise of chef Robert “Bam” Guevarra, this refined venue marries tradition with innovation, offering a heartfelt tribute to family values.

Guests can indulge in a delightful fusion of Filipino and Western flavors, all within a warm and elegant setting. Alejandro’s promises to serve sumptuous meals and memorable experiences, making it the perfect destination for any occasion.