The next hot destination in Australia

Take a selfie at the iconic sign of Brisbane, Australia: Site of the 2032 Summer Olympics.

With the 2032 Summer Olympics slated to be held in Brisbane, now is the time to visit, before the city ‘blows up.’

When it comes to Australia, most Filipinos are familiar with Sydney, Melbourne, and the Gold Coast, but not too many are aware of Brisbane, the Gold Coast’s neighboring city an hour’s drive away.

Brisbane is the capital of Queensland, the state that encompasses not only the Gold Coast but also the city of Cairns and The Great Barrier Reef.

“Filipinos will love Brisbane because it's a very diverse and inclusive community,” says Choy Teh, Brisbane Australia’s account lead for PR and marketing, Southeast Asia. “We have a very relaxed, urban lifestyle that's very accommodating to visitors from all around the world.”

And, compared to Sydney, which can be as impersonal as New York City is in America, Brisbane has preserved more of the true Australian identity, according to Teh, who grew up there. “We work hard but we play hard, we value family, and we have a lovely, dry sense of humor,” she says. “Australians generally are very accepting people, but we also have a sense of curiosity.”

“We wear our heart on our sleeve,” adds Craig Undery, Experience GoldCoast’s international marketing specialist for Southeast Asia, India and Taiwan. “What you see is what you get.”

Teh and Undery told me that Brisbane has everything Pinoys love, from shopping to food to family entertainment, then an hour’s drive away are the beaches. (It's the season for humpback whale watching now in the region.) And, with the 2032 Summer Olympics slated to be held in Brisbane, now is the time to visit, before the city “blows up” and the whole world descends on this cosmopolitan hub.

Natural wonder of the world: There are many ways to see Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, even if you’re not a swimmer or diver.

Food, beverage, and shopping

Queen’s Wharf. Opening on August 29, this integrated resort built by Hong Kong developer Chow Tai Fook will be bigger than Marina Bay Sands, according to Teh. “It's a 40,000-square-foot establishment with 50 over restaurants, three hotels — the Dorsett, Star Grand and Rosewood — all your shopping, lifestyle, experiences and fun. The Big Sky Deck is going to have a 180-degree-view of the Brisbane River with the sunset.”

Escape to the country: Queensland’s Hinterlands with its natural attractions are ideal for nature lovers.

Howard Smith Wharves. The space under Brisbane’s Story Bridge has been redeveloped into an F&B scene with restaurants, cafes, and bars like Balance Brewery. “It's the place to hit up at night, because you see all the lights lit up from Story Bridge,” notes Teh.

Northshore Pavilion. This multi-functional community space has food trucks, live concert spaces and Bluey’s World (see below). From Friday to Sunday, graze from over 70 vendors serving global tastes and catch local and touring bands.

Vertigo is Australia’s first vertical restaurant, perched 17 meters above ground on the roof of the Brisbane Powerhouse.

You can dine around Brisbane’s scenic Story Bridge at the Howard Smith Wharves, or climb up the bridge itself.

Fun for the whole family

Bluey’s World at Brisbane’s Northshore Pavilion is where you can play the Bluey way — in real life. Embark on an immersive journey with Bluey, Bingo, Mum and Dad in their iconic Queenslander home, backyard and beyond. Explore your favorite rooms, play interactive games, and keep your eyes peeled for surprises around every corner… and maybe even a Longdog or two.

Hartley’s Crocodile Adventures. The largest wildlife attraction in North Australia is a must-visit. Expect to see, feed and marvel at crocs and get up close with other native Aussie animals.

Cairns Aquarium. This is a wonderland of marine-life encounters for all ages.

South Bank. Here you can take a selfie at the iconic Brisbane sign, ride the Brisbane Wheel and take a dip at Streets Beach right in the city.

Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary. This is the first, oldest and largest koala sanctuary in the world.

Australia Zoo. Best appreciated with an overnight stay at The Crocodile Hunter Lodge.

Mt. Tamborine is the location of Thunderbird Park with its thrilling rope courses, a Dig IT excavator park, and Canyon Flyer, the longest, fastest and highest zipline in the region.

Warner Brothers Movieworld. Worth a day trip, you can also visit Dreamworld and ride camels at Summerland Camel Farm.

Set to open Aug. 29, Queen’s Wharf is an integrated resort that will feature 50 over restaurants, three hotels, shopping areas and a Big Sky Deck with a 180-degree-view of Brisbane and its sunset.

Must-see sights

The Great Barrier Reef. Visiting this natural wonder of the world is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that everyone can enjoy, even non-divers and non-swimmers. There are various ways to see the Great 8: whales, sea turtles, sharks, giant clams, clownfish, manta rays, potato cod and the Maori wrasse. You can snorkel or float to see the reefs, while non-swimmers can go for a helmet dive, hop on a glass-bottom boat or book a helicopter ride. Daily reef tours are available.

The Hinterlands. An hour from Brisbane you get the hinterlands, with its wineries, beaches, farms, and forests — an unspoiled area with countless attractions to offer travelers.

Atherton Tablelands in Cairns has breathtaking waterfalls, scenic vistas, impressive lakes, a lush rainforest and hinterland food bowls.

Kuranda. Visit this World Heritage-listed Wet Tropics site via Skyrail Rainforest Cableway and the Kuranda Scenic Railway. Plan stops to visit Rainforestation Nature Park, the Butterfly Sanctuary, Kuranda Markets and Kuranda Village.

The Sunshine Coast. This region is known for “the good life”: lovely beaches, local producers, local breweries, and low-rise developments.

Sunset safari. Book a day trip to Moreton Island for a distinctively Australian sunset safari.

For sports lovers

The Brisbane Marathon. You don’t have to qualify for this yearly two-day marathon held every first weekend of July. “Many of our runners are from Southeast Asia,” says Undery. “Runners want to qualify for Boston because it's fast, flat, scenic, so they want to get good timing.”

Hot-air balloon flights. Spend a morning drifting over majestic Southeast Queensland with Floating Images Hot Air Balloon Flights.

Whitewater rafting is the activity of choice at Barron River (grade 2-3 rapids) and Tully River (grade 3 and 4 rapids).

Bridge climb. Thrill seekers can scale Brisbane’s iconic Story Bridge in the Adventure Climb.

Arts & Culture

The Queensland Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA). Exclusive to Brisbane right now is “Iris Van Herpen: Sculpting the Senses,” which examines the creative process of the innovative Dutch fashion designer who’s created for the likes of Beyoncé, Bjork, Lady Gaga, Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton. Fashion, art, design, science and technology collide in this exhibition, an immersive sensory exploration of her practice, with 130 garments and accessories in conversation with contemporary artworks, natural-history specimens and the cultural artifacts that have inspired her. The exhibit runs until Oct. 7, 2024.

Botanic gardens. The City Botanic Gardens is Brisbane’s oldest and offers free guided tours to learn about the garden and its plants. Families can also spend time at its Baldwin Lawn Playground. The Mt. Coo-tha Lookout and Botanical Gardens offers spectacular panoramic views of the CBD all the way to Moreton Island, while QUT Gardens Point is a garden lit with enchanting fairy lights at night — arrive at twilight to watch them light up.

***

For more information and to plan your personalized holiday, visit Queensland.com.

Qantas has direct flights from Manila (MNL) to Brisbane (BNE). Visit www.qantas.com to check out their Australia Deals.