Women power for MSME development

The Philippines’s most accomplished women in business gathered at the Manila Polo Club last August 5 as Go Negosyo hosted the “Women in Collaboration for MSME Development” event.

“We want to gather support for our MSMEs, specifically for women-led enterprises, especially now that we are preparing for the Philippines’s hosting of the ASEAN in 2026,” said Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion. It is hoped that women-led MSMEs will be a primary agenda in the regional meeting as more than half of the MSMEs in the Philippines are founded or run by women.

The occasion also became a welcome party for Sec. Cristina Aldeguer-Roque, who was recently named Acting Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

“Sec. Cris has always been a steadfast supporter of MSMEs, herself being the founder of a successful enterprise,” Concepcion said. “With her at the DTI, we can expect many great strides for the sector.”

In her speech, Sec. Roque emphasized the role of women and MSMEs in achieving the broader goals for the country’s economic development. “Women play a pivotal role in driving economic growth and creating jobs,” she said, pointing out that 99.5 percent of enterprises in the Philippines are MSMEs, and that 60 percent of these are women-led.

PCW chairperson Ermelita Valdeavilla, Mayor Imelda Calixto- Rubiano and Former DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual.

Concepcion thanked former DTI Sec. Fred Pascual, who was also in attendance, for his support of MSMEs during his term. He noted how public-private sector cooperation thrived under his leadership at the DTI, making it possible for Go Negosyo to help thousands of MSMEs across the Philippines.

The evening was a lighthearted affair. First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos was in attendance and she graciously stayed for selfies and engaging conversation with other guests. Also at the event was former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who Concepcion thanked for being his mentor in MSME development. Also present were some of the most powerful figures in government and industry, top women executives, seasoned entrepreneurs, leading women’s organizations, as well as popular influencers on social media.

Aside from seasoned women entrepreneurs, the event was also attended by some of the youngest women entrepreneurs in the country like Anna Magalona of But First Coffee, Denise Caranto of Konu, and Nadine Ablaza of Metal Straw PH.

“Let the accomplishments of the women present here this evening speak for the potential of women as drivers for economic growth,” said Concepcion. “They are the Big Sisters for our MSMEs, guiding and helping them realize their full potential as key players in securing for our country a prosperous future.”