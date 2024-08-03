Filipino student wins grand prize in American Standard Design Award 2024

An undergraduate design student from the University of Sto. Tomas bagged the grand prize in the American Standard Design Award (ASDA) 2024.

Ricardo Noel Bonalos received the award, along with the regional finalists, at a special awards ceremony and exhibition in Singapore.

“Winning ASDA 2024, interacting with other national winners, as well as with the esteemed architects and interior designers, has been an incredibly enriching experience. It feels surreal to have won something so significant, and I’m deeply thankful for everyone who believed in and supported me throughout this journey,” enthuses Bonalos.

Live. Love. Home

With the theme, “Home Away from Home,” the student designers were challenged to apply their knowledge and creativity to design innovative solutions for a hospitality bathroom that creates the warm and inviting feeling of home, resonating with the American Standard brand claim of “Live. Love. Home.”

And Bonalos’ winning entry, “SereniScape Retreat: Your Personal Urban Oasis,” captured just that. Using a harmonious blend of natural elements complemented by a thoughtful design, the bathroom becomes a haven where guests can unwind, reconnect with themselves, and experience the dual warmth of a homey atmosphere and the refreshing touch of a tranquil oasis.

The use of customizable cabinets that allow guests to adapt the space to their individual needs adds a unique personality to the bathroom and addresses the challenge of catering to diverse guest preferences without imposing difficulty on hotel owners.

“My goal was to create a bathroom that felt familiar and personalized to the ever-changing guests, reflecting a sense of comfort and belonging,” explains Bonalos.

Designed for an urban boutique hotel, the bathroom serves as a “sigh of relief,” offering moments of relaxation and tranquility after a busy day in the city.

“This project required meticulous attention to detail and careful consideration of materials, fixtures, and furnishings,” Bonalos explains. “Although the process was time-consuming, it was incredibly educational.”

“SereniScape Retreat: Your Personal Urban Oasis” by Ricardo Bonalos bags the grand prize in the American Standard Design Award (ASDA) 2024.

Comfort is key

The ASDA was created as a platform to nurture and recognize upcoming talent in the industry. The competition has attracted strong interest from nearly 5,000 registrants from six countries across the Asia-Pacific (APAC).

“The caliber of entries keeps impressing the ASDA judges. It is rewarding to see the ASDA platform grow to over 1,000 submitted entries from across the region, focusing on the theme ‘Home Away from Home.’ What truly defines a home is the delicate balance of design, space, and practicality,” says Antoine Besseyre Des Horts, leader, LIXIL Global Design, Asia.

When traveling, we desire a space that relaxes, inspires and rejuvenates.

“No matter the style, color or decor of choice, it is the sense of comfort that greets us every time we step into the room,” adds Antoine. “The regional finalists from six different countries were able to convey that through their winning projects. We congratulate all the ASDA 2024 winners and finalists, and look forward to their continued success.” Antoine says.

The best of the best

At the awarding ceremonies in Singapore, Bonalos was joined by the ASDA 2024 regional finalists and national winners such as Davy Sophonn from Kirirom Institute of Technology, Cambodia; Luist Yansen from Tarumanagara University, Indonesia; Podsatorn Keela from Khon Kaen University, Thailand; Mai Hà Võ from Danang Architecture University, Vietnam; and Minh Chau Nguyen from Deakin University, Australia and New Zealand.

Each national winner received a cash prize of US$2,000 and were mentored by their national ASDA judges in their advance to the APAC regional finals.

APAC Grand Prize winner Ricardo Bonalos was awarded a total cash prize of US$5,000. All regional finalists were also invited to an exclusive tour of the LIXIL Experience Centre, Singapore, and a curated design workshop at the LIXIL Design Centre.

“Participating in the ASDA has taught me invaluable lessons about the art of designing spaces that feel both familiar and welcoming, even within a commercial context,” Bonalos enthused. “It has boosted my confidence and prepared me to tackle real-world projects with a more refined approach. It’s provided me with a unique platform to learn from the best minds in the field, and the opportunity to receive feedback from industry leaders and peers has been incredibly enlightening.”

The young design student looks ahead with hopes of honing his design skills even more.

“I’m deeply passionate about exploring opportunities that allow me to apply my design skills to meaningful projects,” he says. “Whether it’s in sustainable design or hospitality design, like my recent success in ASDA 2024, I’m eager to find a role where I can continue to innovate and make a positive impact.”

