A beautiful and blooming partnership

(From left) Doctors Joshua Arcaira and Ma. Margarita Isabel Carlos-Tanchiong, NU.U Asia CEO and owner Dr. Giselle Mary Lazaro-Maceda, DermAsia Corporation and DMark Beauty Corporation CEO Nikki Tang, and Dr. Marian Macapagal

The esteemed Dr. Giselle Mary Lazaro-Maceda, CEO and owner of NU.U Asia Skin Wellness Center, together with the hardworking beauty-preneur Nikki Tang, CEO of DermAsia Corporation and DMark Beauty Corporation, hosted a dazzling launch of her clinic’s #YesToSummer campaign held at their posh location at One Bonifacio High Street Mall in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

This meaningful event showcased state-of-the-art machines like the Lumenis PiQo4, Asclepion MeDioStar Monolith, and Finesse Robotic Lift, which continue to revolutionize beauty standards with advanced technology.

Meanwhile, respected dermatologists, Drs. Marian Macapagal, Mylah Joven-Ching and Joshua Arcaira, along with Dr. Lazaro-Maceda, led insightful presentations highlighting the devices’ groundbreaking benefits.

Jake Campos, Lizzie Garcia, Dr. Geraldine Jurilla, and Camille Jurilla

Indeed, the unwavering commitment to beauty innovation shone through as NU.U Asia and Dr. Lazaro-Maceda continue to empower individuals to embrace summer and even the rainy season with confidence and radiant skin.

Manila 4th District representative Edward Maceda

Joyful revelry for Johnny

A night of celebration and camaraderie unfolded at the Manila Polo Club in Makati City as esteemed lawyer Arturo “Johnny” Del Rosario marked his 75th birthday.

(Front row) Zoe and Iya Del Rosario and Jiro Bacani with (back row, from left) lawyer Aldrich, Boots, and celebrator, lawyer Arturo “Johnny” Del Rosario, Cali, Carine, Primo, and Alpi Bacani

The event saw a delightful reunion of his San Beda and UP College of Law classmates, partners from Del Rosario & Del Rosario Law Offices, and close family and friends.

(From left) Edwin Aquino, Suzette Morelos, Bibut Del Rosario, Ria Rebano, Roorkee Del Rosario, and Roselle Rebano

The celebrator, who stands as a luminary in international maritime law and one of the Philippines’ top 100 lawyers, was warmly accompanied by his lovely wife, Boots, as they graciously welcomed their guests to an evening filled with joy and nostalgia.

