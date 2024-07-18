Running Man cast reunites with Filipino Fans at ' Run 2 U' fan meeting in Manila

On July 6, 2024, the highly anticipated “Run 2 U” fan meeting in Manila brought together fans and the beloved cast of the Korean variety show Running Man for an evening filled with music, games, and heartfelt interactions. Presented by Pulp Live World, the event was held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena and featured the show’s main stars: Jee Seok Jin, Yu Jae Seok, Kim Jong Kook, HAHA, Song Ji Hyo, and Yang Se Chan. This fan meeting was a follow-up to their previous successful event in the Philippines, and excitement was high among the attendees.

The evening began with a lively performance by GMA’s Running Man Philippines, setting the crowd’s energy for the night. Hosts Ryan Bang and Kring Kim then introduced the South Korean Running Man cast to the crowd, who had been eagerly anticipating this special reunion.

HAHA, Song Ji Hyo, Yang Se Chan, and Yoo Jae Suk’s skit had fans laughing throughout their performance.

The fan meeting was packed with engaging activities. The cast opened with a performance of BTS’s Spring Day, showcasing their energy and enthusiasm while greeting the audience in Tagalog. This set the stage for a series of fun interactions and games.

One notable segment was “What is Next,” where the cast had to identify scenes or lines from past Running Man episodes. The “All About K-Pop” segment saw them recognizing mashed-up songs from popular Korean artists such as Blackpink and Big Bang. Fans participated actively, helping the cast complete these challenges. Another game required the cast to guess songs based on dance routines shown in muted videos. Despite some struggles, the cast and audience enjoyed the contests.

HAHA performs Ice Bottle with SRG, the Korean group he produced.

Each member of the cast had their moment to shine with solo performances. Song Ji Hyo delivered a moving rendition of BIBI’s Bam Yang Gang, while Jee Seok Jin captivated the crowd with John Legend’s All of Me, humorously requesting a second chance after a minor slip-up. Yang Se Chan impressed with a dramatic re-enactment of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody on the piano.

Kim Jong Kook performed songs including Spring Has Come, and HAHA entertained with his track Ice Bottle. Yoo Jae Seok received enthusiastic cheers for his rendition of Redevelopment of Love by YOOSANSEUL, highlighting the diverse talents of the cast.

Fans surprised the Running Man cast with a cake to mark their 14th anniversary.

The “Cosplay Running Man” segment added a fun twist to the evening, with cast members donning creative costumes. HAHA dressed as Superman, Ji Hyo as the Hulk, and Se Chan as a bee. Fans joined the cast on stage for a game where they mimicked poses described on the screen, with winners receiving a special photo opportunity with the cast.

Though Jong Kook’s team did not win, a lucky fan got a memorable selfie with him. The final competition featured teams led by Yoo Jae Seok and Seok Jin, with Yoo Jae Seok’s team championing the segment. This allowed a fan to take a group photo with the entire cast on stage.

The event also featured collaborative performances. SRG, a group produced by HAHA, performed Bruno Mars’ Treasure and their song Baby Be Mine. Se Chan and HAHA’s performance of KALLA was another highlight, energizing the crowd. A romantic duet between Ji Hyo and Jungkook, along with a comedic segment featuring Yoo Jae Seok, Ji Hyo, Se Chan, and HAHA in horse costumes, delighted the audience.

The fan meeting concluded with a performance of the cast’s iconic song I Like It, alongside renditions of Day6’s Time of Our Life and other hits. The cast engaged in a final round of selfies, autographs, and playful moments, including HAHA splashing water as confetti fell. Each member expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the fans, acknowledging their support and promising to return soon.

HAHA highlighted the role fans play in the global success of Running Man and invited them to watch the new Running Man Philippines episode featuring him as a guest. Yoo Jae Seok thanked everyone involved in making the event successful, including Ryan Bang and Kring Kim.

The “Run 2 U” fan meeting was a truly memorable experience for Filipino fans, blending music, games, and heartfelt interactions to celebrate the popular show and its devoted audience. — Jonnie Anne Ngo