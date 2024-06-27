Kendra Kramer marks 15th birthday with reflective video, photoshoot

MANILA, Philippines — Kendra Kramer, eldest daughter of celebrity couple Doug and Cheska Kramer, celebrated her 15th birthday with a special video and photoshoot.

In a social media video produced by Treehouse Story, Kendra reflects on being a teenager and the value of putting oneself first.

"Finding myself in this age, I think just knowing who you are as a person and just, again, trying to be confident in yourself because you cannot be right with everyone if you're not right with yourself first so you have to always self-reflect and know you," Kendra says in the video.

The video shows Kendra fiddling with different cameras, listening to a vinyl record, reading, journalling, and running through a field.

"Just looking forward to the new experiences and journey to what's to come on my 15th. I don’t know what’s gonna happen when I turn 15. But just looking forward to it, and hoping for the best," she continues. "I think as teenagers we also make mistakes because we're imperfect people and we're still young so just try to understand as young people."

Kendra ended her narration saying God keeps her grounded when she reads her devotions and Bible, "Life is pretty good, and it's fun."

In the video's caption, Kendra wrote, "This is me, celebrating 15 wonderful years! Grateful, feeling blessed, and excited for more adventures! Thank you Lord for another year!"

Kendra turned 15 last June 25.

The teenager also shared pictures from a photoshoot captured by photographer Jerick Sanchez wherein she is wearing a black knitted turtleneck sweater and matching leggings.

In one photo, Kendra is accompanied by her British Shorthair cat named Darla winking at the camera.

Cheska and Doug both shared sentimental greetings for Kendra with personal videos. Both are proud to see their eldest daughter growing up to be a woman.

The couple have been married since 2008 and are also parents to Scarlett and Gavin.

