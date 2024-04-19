Aga Muhlach, Charlene Gonzalez look back on 'old-school parenting' their twins Atasha, Andres

MANILA, Philippines — The Muhlach family is preparing for its first television show, "Da Pers Family" premiering this May, which comes out about three decades after Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez met on the '90s show "Oki Doki Doc."

Not too long after meeting on set, Aga and Charlene tied the knot in 2001, and later that year had the twins Atasha and Andres.

"When I proposed, it was quiet. And then it came out in the papers after one week. Nagulat talaga kami. Lumabas sa diyaryo, we're getting married," Aga said in a statement. "That was one of the best decisions I ever made, marrying Charlene. Up to now, I wake up saying, 'Thank you, Lord, for my wife.'"

Other than actors, Aga and Charlene were a matinee idol and a beauty queen, respectively, before redirecting their focus to their children, who inherited their parents' looks and passion for entertainment.

Still, Aga and Charlene observed "old-school parenting" and gave the twins a "normal childhood" before giving any thought about show business.

"[Our parents] made sure to make us experience a normal life, going to school, playing sports," Atasha shared about her and Andres' life growing up in Batangas. "It never really felt any different until recently, when we got older."

Another key parenting factor Aga and Charlene did was not allowing the twins to have smartphones until they were 17 years old.

Like Atasha said, Aga and Charlene encouraged the kids to engage in activities that nourished their creativity, intellect and interpersonal skills.

After small appearances in commercials and a guest appearance on the defunct "Pinoy Explorer" show hosted by Aga, the Muhlach family is now set to appear in their first-ever series together.

"Da Pers Family" begins airing on TV5 this May.

