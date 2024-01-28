Muhlach TV sitcom coming soon: Andres Muhlach officially joins showbiz

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of the Muhlach twins will finally see them in one show as Andres Muhlach has finally joined his twin sister Atasha and his parents, Charlene Gonzales and Aga Muhlach, in showbiz.

On Saturday, Viva Artists Agency released photos from the contract signing featuring the Muhlach family with Manny V. Pangilinan, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of MVP Group of Companies and Vic del Rosario, chairman and CEO of Viva Communications.

"Viva Films, Studio Viva, VAA, TV5, Cignal TV, and MQuest Ventures come together for the biggest project coming to Pinoy TV. Watch out for this exciting project," read the caption.

Other MVP and Viva executives were present during the signing include Viva Communications president and chief operating officer (COO)Vincent Del Rosario; Studio Viva Inc. president and COO Valerie Del Rosario; MediaQuest, MQuest Ventures, Cignal TV president and CEO Jane Basas; TV5 president and CEO Guido Zaballero; MediaQuest first vice president/head-Channels & Content Management, Cignal TV, head of Special Projects Sienna Olaso and PLDT senior vice president for Leadership and transition officer Victorico Vargas.

Aga and Charlene with their kids, Atasha and Andres, are reportedly going to star in a sitcom to be aired on TV5. No further details regarding the show's story and release date were given.

It will be the first time in a long time since Charlene and Aga will be seen in a show, their notable last appearance was as part of the cast of the '90s sitcom "Oki Doki Doc."

Atasha is the first between the twins to be seen on TV. She was introduced as the latest addition to the hosts of noontime show "E.A.T." last year.

