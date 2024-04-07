^

'Ganda nung height': Andres Muhlach meets Ryzza Mae anew on 'Eat Bulaga' guesting

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 7, 2024 | 10:31am
'Ganda nung height': Andres Muhlach meets Ryzza Mae anew on 'Eat Bulaga' guesting
Andres Muhlach and Ryzza Mae Dizon on the set of 'Eat Bulaga.'
TVJ via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Andres Muhlach is slowly making his presence on TV known with his guesting on 'Eat Bulaga,' eliciting kilig even from host Ryzza Mae Dizon. 

Atasha's twin and the only son of Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez played during the "Peraphy" segment of the TV5 noontime show.  

Before he played, Andres got to banter with the segment's hosts for the day, Vic Sotto, Miles Ocampo and Maine Mendoza. 

"I'm okay naman pero medyo nerbiyos. Masaya ako. I'm happy to be here," said Andres. 

Miles and Maine were teasing Ryzza who was among the hosts standing on the sideline. Miles volunteered to "substitute" for Ryzza, who was urged to take her place to host the segment. 

They exchanged beso-beso, which prompted Maine to quip about Ryzza not being able to look at Andres directly in the eye. Ryzza has admitted to having a crush on Andres. They met for the first time during Maine's birthday celebration in early March. 

Ryzza then stood beside Andres and quipped, "Ganda nung height." 

Andres, Atasha and their parents, Charlene and Aga, are set to star in their first-ever sitcom together titled "Da Pers Family," coming in May on TV5. 

RELATED: Muhlach TV sitcom coming soon: Andres Muhlach officially joins showbiz

