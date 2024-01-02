Andrea Brillantes reflects on solo Spain trip, grateful for 'healing' 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Young actress Andrea Brillantes reflected on the loaded past year she had highlighted by solo soul-searching trip to Spain last May.

Andrea uploaded her Spain trip vlog on the last day of 2023 though she had gone much earlier in the year, citing hours of footage that required voiceover narration instead for a faster edit.

The actress was initially going to be accompanied by her close friend Bea Borres but instead opted to travel on her own.

"Experiencing solo travel had always been a dream of mine so I decided this was the perfect time to do it. I needed this time to myself kasi nga may pinagdadaanan ako at that time," Andrea said, referencing her break-up to basketball player Ricci Rivero on the same month.

Andrea had a tearful flight to Madrid (with a quick layover in Abu Dhabi) as she admitted to being afraid of planes, heights and turbulence, as well as experiencing nervousness in travelling alone.

The actress went on guided trips to Granada — her first time commuting alone — where she misplaced her passport and wallet (but managed to get them back), Seville, Toledo and Madrid.

On her free day in Madrid, Andrea visited the Bank of Spain, a nearby market, Mercado de San Miguel, and Plaza Mayor where she encountered several Filipinos, and at night partied at a famous club.

"I went home by myself — oo na may mga naga-assume! — I didn't bring anyone with me to my hotel," Andrea adamantly clarified.

The clarification likely comes after fans pointed out that fellow Kapamilya Daniel Padilla had also visited Spain in the same areas and their individual photos went viral following Daniel's break-up with longtime partner Kathryn Bernardo.

Andrea was tipped as the reason for the split, however it should be noted that Andrea and Daniel's Spain trips were several weeks apart.

During another free night in Madrid Andrea managed to drop by the 360º Sky Bar without a reservation because a teenage Filipina invited her to join her table, spending the rest of the evening with her and a friend, and in another watched a flamenco show.

Towards the end of her trip while visiting the Royal Palace of Madrid, Andrea encountered a Filipino couple who offered to take photos of her as she was alone, and at night met up with friends she learned were also in the Spanish capital.

On Instagram, Andrea posted a similar video this time reflecting on 2023 which she compared to a wild roller coaster, "It's like I was three different people this year, with everything that has happened shaping me into who I am now."

The actress noted key moments like beginning her own makeup business Lucky Beauty, getting noticed by idols like BLACKPINK and Sabrina Carpenter, attending Milan Fashion Week, and the previously mentioned solo trip to Spain.

"This year, like a lot of people, I have been hurt and I have hurt, I have cried and I have laughed, I have loved and I have lost, I have been broken and repaired, I have stumbled and learned," Andrea said.

The young actress ended by describing 2023 as a year of healing that made here stronger and wiser, and hoped 2024 would be one of growth.

