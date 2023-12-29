^

Entertainment

WATCH: Andrea Brillantes performs in Brilliant Awards amid KathNiel rumored controversy

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 29, 2023 | 4:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Controversial actress Andrea Brillantes made a public appearance as she performed in the Brilliant Awards 2023 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater amid the much talked about controversy with Daniel Padilla. 

When asked by Brilliant Skin chief executive officer Glenda Dela Cruz how is she, Andrea just said “Okay lang.”

The event was opened by A-Team, 4th Impact then Andrea, who performed dance numbers followed by an opening speech by Dela Cruz. 

The CEO expressed her gratitude to all her "Brilliants" – a term she coined for supporters, franchisees and distributors who came even on a short notice. She recalled the success of Pinakamakinang: The Brilliant Concert 2023, the launch of TikTok Live Philippines in Malaysia – making her the first Filipina ambassador of TikTok Shop Philippines. The program commenced introducing Luis Manzano and Mariel Rodriguez as hosts for the evening.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Andrea Brillantes (@blythe)

The first set of awards were presented by Daniel Matsunaga, namely: Live Streamer Award, Digital Market Place Trailblazer, E-Commerce Excellence Award, Rising Star in Outstanding Achievement, Exceptional Leadership in Network Growth and Team Player Extraordinaire. Awardees are from the different districts, cities, provincial and regional distributors.

Kean Cipriano rocked the night with his band followed by the first raffle draw with giveaways of 5,000 cash for 10 winners, Lenovo Chromebooks for another 10 winners, and five winners of iPhone SEs.

Also in attendance was Korina Sanchez, who spoke about Dela Cruz’s humble beginnings to what has become one of the country’s trusted beauty brands. She also shared how they became partners even before the pandemic and how she admired the generosity, openness and diligence of Ms. Glenda in growing her business along with her partners who believes in Brilliant Skin Essentials. 

Juan Karlos performed his hits "Buwan" and "Ere", much to the delight of the audience, followed by awards for the Top Sales Achievers from all over the country. Jackie Gonzaga spiced up the night with her sensual dance performance followed by live song and dance numbers from Kyle Echarri. Jason Dy and Paulo Avelino also serenaded the Brilliants.

The night ended with a performance from Asia’s Soul Supreme, KZ Tandingan.

Daniel Padilla, Andrea Brillantes Spain pictures go viral amid KathNiel breakup

