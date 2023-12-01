^

Daniel Padilla, Andrea Brillantes Spain pictures go viral amid KathNiel breakup

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 1, 2023 | 1:29pm
Daniel Padilla, Andrea Brillantes Spain pictures go viral amid KathNiel breakup
Andrea Brillantes and Daniel Padilla's separate posts in Spain
Andrea Brillantes, Daniel Padilla via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Separate photos of Daniel Padilla and Andrea Brillantes in Spain have been trending online amid the actor's breakup with long-time girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo. 

Social media users believed that the two were together in Spain recently. 

Andrea and Daniel have the same photos in Toledo, Spain. 

"Ito yung pinagkakalat ni Andre sa mga friends niya na nagplan sila nang secret travel together ni Daniel Padilla. Totoo pala talaga na nagkakasama sila. Si andrea ay unang nagpunta nang Spain," Facebook user Qm Belle wrote. 

"Tapos si Daniel ay pumunta raw nang Japan tapos pinuntahan si Andrea sa Spain. Lahat nang pictures ni Andrea from Spain is kuha daw ni Daniel Padilla at alam ito ng tatlong girlfriends ni Andrea," the Internet user added. 

Andrea's photo, however, was posted 23 weeks ago, while Daniel's was posted eight weeks ago. 

It can be recalled that talent manager and actor Ogie Diaz alleged on his YouTube channel that a source told him that Daniel and Andrea were allegedly secretly seeing each other.

"Talagang pinag-uusapan sa social media 'yung ngang diumano ang hiwalayan ni Daniel at Kathryn na ang dahilan daw ay si..." Ogie said. 

"Sino?" asked Mama Loi, Ogie's co-host in the show.

"Eh siyempre hindi naman 'to confirmed ha. Kaya dapat marinig din natin ang panig nila. Kasi nili-link si Daniel kay Andrea Brillantes," Ogie answered.

"'Di ba nakakaloka," he added. 

Daniel and Kathryn revealed yesterday that they have broken up, ending 11 years of their relationship. 

'What we had was real': Kathryn Bernardo breaks silence over breakup with Daniel Padilla

ANDREA BRILLANTES

DANIEL PADILLA

KATHRYN BERNARDO
