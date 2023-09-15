^

Pia Wurtzbach launches her first novel 'Queen of the Universe'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 15, 2023 | 4:30pm
Pia Wurtzbach launches her first novel 'Queen of the Universe'
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey at the launch of her book "Queen of the Universe" on September 14, 2023, at the Manila International Book Fair 2023 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey is now an internationally published author with the release of her first novel "Queen of the Universe."

The book was launched during the Manila International Book Fair at the SMX Convention Center last September 14, with the beauty queen conducting a talk and even signing some copies.

Pia sat down to discuss the origins and content of her book, which she said is "somewhat inspired" by her own life as a struggling model-turned-beauty queen.

Cleo, the main character of the book, is a frustrated model and actress living with her mother and siblings. She is estranged from her father, whom she wants to impress. Cleo dreams of success and thus plans to join a beauty pageant.

Pia admitted that she loosely based Cleo on her own life story, but clarified that "Queen of the Universe" is not an autobiography.

"Kapag binasa niyo siya, mapapansin niyo na it sounds so familiar," Pia said. "But then, ginawa pa natin mas drama here and there, mas may nangyayari, spicer... as you go through the chapters you will see that she goes through her own journey."

The beauty queen said she is very stubborn like Cleo, whose mind is fully focused on her goal, and has a similar fighting spirit. Pia, however, reiterated the different path Cleo takes in the story because of the difficult decisions she has to make when it comes to her personal relationships.

"What is the cost of fame? Ano ang mga ready mong i-give up para sa mga pangarap mo?" Pia said, referring to the question raised in her story.

Pia said Cleo will indeed give up something, though it is not something she herself entirely agrees with.

She personally finds Cleo's rejections and struggles amusing, but one thing she wants to emulate in Cleo is her determination to stick to her values and know the more important things in life. 

She noted that in beauty pageants like Miss Universe, contestants are always asked what they would give up for the crown, and for Pia, she would never give up her love of family and friends.

With her 34th birthday coming up on September 24 — her first celebration married to Jeremy Jauncey — Pia wishes to remain happy and healthy in order to continue doing the things she loves.

"Matagal ko nang sinulat, plinano, at minanifest 'to. Miss Universe pa lang ako alam ko na isang araw magsusulat ako ng libro," Pia ended, adding she still has more ideas to write about.

