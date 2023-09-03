Pia Wurtzbach reacts to 'no swimsuit competition' in pageants

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach shared her thoughts on different pageants dropping the swimsuit competition.

In a report by ABS-CBN, Pia said she understands why pageants are taking out the swimsuit competition.

"But I do think that taking out the swimsuit competition round, I understand why. Miss World has been doing it already. I mean they've been doing it for a few years now," Pia said.

"And I can understand why it's not really necessary anymore. Perhaps there's a better, healthier way to gauge the strength of a candidate physically without having her to wear a swimsuit. Maybe they will think of a better way," she added.

She also remembered how she competed in the swimsuit competition when she was still an aspiring titleholder.

"When I was competing the reason why we had a swimsuit competition was to show the judges that you take care of yourself, you are fit, you are active... because you are supposed to be a role model," Pia explained.

"Like when I was Miss Universe nga and I became really skinny, pinagsabihan din nila ako na huwag, kasi gagayahin ka ng mga sumusubaybay sa iyo. So naiintindihan ko naman 'yung purpose ng swimsuit competition noon. It's because to show the physique and to show how you take care of yourself.

“But I've been seeing other competitions do a sports segment instead or maybe they will do sportswear instead of swimwear. Kasi may mga religion din na aren't really comfortable in wearing two-piece, or showing too much skin. So, I think it's going into the right direction where we are kind of of making it less about the body but more about the women talaga," she added.

Recently, a new pageant called The Miss Philippines under the Miss Universe Philippines Organization announced that it will be "not the usual" type of pageant because they will remove the swimsuit competition.

The Miss Philippines is the new home of the local crowns of Miss Charm and Miss Supranational.

RELATED: Pia Wurtzbach recalls how she felt during her Miss Universe 2015 crowning moment