'Best decision we ever made': Jeremy Jauncey on marrying Pia Wurtzbach

MANILA, Philippines — Businessman Jeremy Jauncey and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach have only been married for a couple months but the former seems to be enjoying every minute of it.

Two months after confirming they secretly wed in a private ceremony in Seychelles, Jeremy took to Instagram to express his feelings about their decision to keep things under wraps.

Jeremy said the couple have received love, support, and happiness since announcing their marriage, and expressed gratitude to family, friends, and "people we haven’t met yet that have been so kind."

"We did things differently, just for us, away from stress so we could relax and be present for the moment," Jeremy also said. "Two months into married life and we’re sure it was the best decision we ever made."

In a separate post, Jeremy shared that a day after the wedding, he and Pia returned to where the beach ceremony was held to watch their first sunset as a married couple.

With a speaker and bottle of champagne in tow, the newly-weds listened to their favorite songs and brainstormed wedding videos only to be interrupted by the incoming tide.

"A huge wave hit the beach, soaking us, sweeping away our stuff and reminding us we only had a few minutes to get back home or we’d be sleeping with the sand flies and crabs," Jeremy said. "We couldn’t have planned it better if we tried."

Jeremy and Pia got engaged last year after confirming that they had been dating for two years, and the wedding took even less time after being held earlier this year.

