Kris Aquino's gift for Josh's 28th birthday to be delivered by 'super special person'; 5 autoimmune conditions confirmed

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 6, 2023 | 4:34pm
Kris Aquino's gift for Josh's 28th birthday to be delivered by 'super special person'; 5 autoimmune conditions confirmed
Kuha ng mag-inang sina Joshua (kaliwa) at Kris (kanan) Aquino
Mula sa Instagram account ni Kris Aquino

MANILA, Philippines — Television host and actress Kris Aquino marked the 28th birthday of her eldest son Josh last June 4 with a lengthy celebratory message.

On her Instagram account, Kris penned a birthday message for Josh — her son with actor Phillip Salvador — whom she noted was in the careful hands of people who love and care for him.

Kris shared that she had gone to a mall for just the fourth time in the past year because she wanted to be the one to buy new clothes for Josh, all of which will be brought with other gifts to the Philippines by a "super special person" who she did not name.

The actress also expressed her pride for Josh who had lost over 20 pounds because he was jogging and swimming daily.

"Kuya, I wish I could join them, but mama needs a year and a half minimum of treatment because my latest blood panel confirmed I have 5 autoimmune conditions," Kris said, adding she needed to semi-isolate in three weeks because of lowered immunity.

Kris noted that Josh vowed to spend Christmas later this year with her and would stay until her birthday on Valentine's Day.

"Happy Birthday to our super guapo Kuya, I love you so much and yes I’m taking care of myself (that’s how he ends all his messages by telling me he loves me so much and to 'take care of yourself, mama')," Kris ended her greeting.

Several colleagues and friends of Kris also greeted Josh through her post, including Darren Espanto, Miles Ocampo, Derek Ramsay, Gladys Reyes, Lorna Tolentino, Francis Libiran, and Batangas vice-governor Mark Leviste, who Kris was rumored to be dating.

Kris has been in the United States since June 2022 seeking medical treatment for her autoimmune conditions.

