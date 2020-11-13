THE BUDGETARIAN
âGive animals a fighting chanceâ: PAWS reminds owners to unleash pets during disasters
The Philippine Coast Guard has deployed teams to help in evacuation of families and their pets stranded in Provident Village, Marikina City on Thursday afternoon.
Philippine Coast Guard, released
‘Give animals a fighting chance’: PAWS reminds owners to unleash pets during disasters
(Philstar.com) - November 13, 2020 - 4:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Animal Welfare Society reminded pet owners to free their pets during times of disasters as they found bodies of still-chained dogs covered in mud after the heavy floods brought by Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco) subsided.

“Give animals a fighting chance during disasters,” PAWS said on social media. “Unchain your dogs and unlock their cages if you cannot evacuate with them during times of emergencies or disaster.”

PAWS found the bodies of the dogs while they were extending relief to pet owners and their pets in Provident Village in Marikina, one of the areas worst hit by flooding reminiscent of that of during Tropical Storm Ondoy (international name: Ketsana).

The animal welfare organization is asking for donations for dog and cat food, ready-to-eat food for pet owners in easy-open cans and hygiene packs.

Donations can be sent to the PAWS Animal Rehabilitation Center at Aurora Boulevard, Katipunan Valley, Loyola Heights, Quezon City.

Financial assistance can also be sent to the following accounts:

BPI (SWIFT code: BOPIPHMM)
USD account: 3944-0021-61
PHP account: 3943-0086-11

PNB (SWIFT code: PNBM PHMM)
1888-70015305

BDO
0036-4007-0350

GCash
09956270745

TROPICAL CYCLONE ULYSSES
