'Ulysses' hit Luzon hard. Here's how you can help

MANILA, Philippines — Harrowing photos of the extent of Typhoon Ulysses' onslaught have circulated on social media less than a day after its landfall, leaving many seeking help for rescue or relief.

Ulysses is the 21st storm to hit the Philippines this year and is part of a number of weather disturbances to entry the country in the previous weeks, which follows through with PAGASA's declaration of the onset of the La Niña, where above normal rainfall conditions will prevail until March 2021.

Here's a list of groups as of 4 p.m. of November 12 raising funds for relief operations of the many affected by Ulysses.

ABS-CBN Corp. Sagip Kapamilya

What: Monetary/In-Kind donations

Where: BDO Peso Account (0039301-14199 / BNORPHMM), BPI Peso Account (3051-1155-88 / BOPIPHMM), In-Kind: Food (canned goods, rice), water, blankets (Call 3411-4995 for drop-off of donations)

Bayan Muna Party-list Bayang Matulungin Relief Operations

What: Monetary/In-kind donations

Where: BDO Peso Account (0000-0803-52375/Rasty Boy Bornales), GCash (0923-535-4319), In-Kind (Drop-off: Block 31, Lot 13, A. Bonifacio St., New Capitol Estate 1, Brgy. Batasan Hills, Quezon City)

Caritas Manila Oplan Damayan

What: Monetary donations

Where: BDO Peso Account (000-5600-45905), Metrobank (175-3-17506954-3), BPI Peso Account (3063-5357-01), BPI Dollar Account (3054-0033-55/ BOPIPHMM), RCBC (000-300-090-2216), Ushare Unionbank (Visit www.caritasmanila.org.ph/caritasmanila)

Lingap Gabriela

What: Monetary/In-Kind donations

Where: Chinabank (1050-0200-8935/CHBKPHM), GCash (0938-233-5932/ Note: For #UlyssesPH), In-kind (SATU Bldg., Blk. 73 Lot 11, Don Mariano Marcos Ave., North Fairview, Quezon City / #25 K10th St., West Camias, Quezon City / #35 Scout Delgado, Brgy. Laging Handa, Quezon City)

Hustisiya (Pagkakaisa ng mga Biktima para sa Hustisiya)

What: In-kind donations

Where: Drop-off (Erythrina Bldg., 1 Maaralin corner Matatag Sts., Brgy. Central, Quezon City / 0917-622-4761 - Lynn Hazel Acierto)

JCI Philippines Oplan Kaagapay

What: Monetary/In-kind

Where: BDO Quezon Ave. - Heroes Hill Branch (0020-1802-5076/Junior Chamber International Phils., Inc./ BNORPHMM), In-kind (Drop-off: 14 Don A Roces Ave., Quezon City/0917-533-7474)

Kaya Natin! Movement

What: Monetary donations

Where: BPI Peso Account (3081-1173-72)

League of Filipino Students

What: Monetary/In-Kind donations

Where: BPI Savings Account (836-9313-408/Joanna Marie Robles), GCash (0917-176-3681/James Carwyn Candila), In-Kind (Drop-off: 1115A Algeciras, Sampaloc, Manila)

Tagani Philippines

What: Monetary/In-kind donations

Where: BPI (4149-0916-75/Kevin Cuevas), Unionbank (0025-1001-7610/TAGANI INC.), Security Bank (0000-2524-2660/TAGANI INC.), GCash (0997-605-8884/Kevin Cuevas), In-kind (E-mail at hello@tagani.ph to coordinate)

Youth Advocates for Climate Action Philippines

What: Monetary/In-Kind donations

Where: GCash (0977-602-1417/Johanna Kelly Seras), Paymaya (0907-482-2692), BPI Peso Account (443-931-0486/Johanna Kelly Seras), BDO Peso Account (010-6400-50611/Jon Angelo Maria Zeta Bonifacio), PayPal (paypal.me/jonmzboni), In-Kind (Drop-off address: Kalikasan People's Network for the Environment Office - 26 Matulungin St. Brgy. Central, Quezon City - 0939-913-6943)

This list will be updated