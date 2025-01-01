Rainy New Yearâ€™s Day for most of the Philippines â€” PAGASA

Rainy New Year’s Day for most of the Philippines — PAGASA

Children from Barangay Tumana in Marikina City play under heavy rain caused by Tropical Storm Dante on June 2, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The first day of 2025 will bring cloudy skies and rain to most parts of the country due to three different weather systems, according to the state weather bureau on Wednesday January 1.

The The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), which is caused by the meeting of the winds from the northern and southern hemisphere, will bring rain to the whole of Visayas, Caraga, the Davao Region, Palawan, Romblon, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate.

For the aforementioned areas, PAGASA warned of “possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.”

The ITCZ is also expected to affect the rest of Mindanao, bringing partly cloudy skies and isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the shear line, which is the meeting of warm and cold winds, will also trigger rain in many parts of Luzon.

PAGASA said that Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Apayao, Aurora, Bulacan, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Camarines Norte, and Camarines Sur can expect overcast skies and scattered rains due to the shear line.

Likewise, PAGASA warned of possible flash floods in these areas due to heavy rains.

The rest of Luzon is also affected by the shear line. The island can expect partly cloudy skies and isolated rainshowers.

Batanes is the sole area not affected by either the shear line or the ITCZ. However, it is experiencing the effects of the northeast monsoon. While Batanes can expect partly cloudy skies and isolated rains, PAGASA said there is “no significant impact”.

Cyclone monitoring. In its latest weather forecast, PAGASA said that there is no low pressure area being monitored. However, the state weather bureau said that one tropical cyclone can still form within January.

Once the cyclone forms, it would be named Auring, becoming the first cyclone of the year.

PAGASA said that cyclones formed around this time of year are likely to make landfall in Visayas and Mindanao.