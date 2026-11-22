Pope Leo names Gerry Delos Reyes as Jolo apostolic vicar

Bishop-elect Gerry Gamaliel Sebastian Delos Reyes, who is the current provincial superior of the Congregation of Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate in the Philippines, who is appointed by Pope Leo XIV as the Apostolic Vicar of Jolo.

MANILA, Philippines — Pope Leo XIV has appointed a Filipino missionary priest and provincial superior as the new apostolic vicar of Jolo, Sulu.

In a statement on Saturday, November 21 (Vatican time), the Holy See Press Office announced the appointment of Rev. Gerry Gamaliel Sebastian Delos Reyes, provincial superior of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate (OMI) in the Philippines.

He succeeds Charlie Inzon, who was appointed archbishop of Cotabato in September 2025.

According to the Vatican, Delos Reyes was born on August 14, 1964, in Cotabato City. He studied philosophy at Notre Dame University in Cotabato City and theology at the Loyola School of Theology in Quezon City.

He professed his perpetual vows on September 14, 1989, and was ordained a priest on April 24, 1993.

Early in his ministry, he served as parish priest of Our Lady of Salvation Parish in Timanan from 1993 to 1996 and as parish vicar of Our Lady of Grace Parish in Caloocan City from 1996 to 1998.

Missionary work. After studying the Thai language from 1998 to 2000, he served as parish priest of Saint Clement Mary Hofbauer Parish in the Diocese of Udonthani, Thailand, from 2000 to 2003, and Christ the King Parish in Loei from 2012 to 2014.

He also held several formation and leadership posts in Thailand, serving as superior of the post-novitiate from 2003 to 2006, assistant to the superior of the postulancy from 2006 to 2008, and superior of the juniorate from 2008 to 2012.

Delos Reyes also served as fourth counselor of the Thai-Lao Delegation from 2004 to 2007, first counselor from 2007 to 2013, and eventually its superior from 2013 to 2019.

He was appointed provincial superior of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate in the Philippines in 2020.