Pope Leo XIV talks AI

Just five or six decades ago, the topic of artificial intelligence (AI) was merely the offshoot of science fiction. Science fiction movies have adopted AI in several movies and most of the time, portrayed as a threat to humankind. There is, for example, the movie series “The Terminator” and one of my favorite is the Matrix series. Then there is the science fiction movie of a spaceship completely run by AI. At the end of the movie, the AI network tells the human passengers that they must now learn how to worship it because it has become a god.

Today, AI has become a reality and its effect on the future of humanity has become a much-debated topic. Early this year, Pope Leo XIV issued a papal encyclical entitled “Magnificat Humanitas: On Safeguarding the Human Person in the Time of Artificial Intelligence.”

There is an institution called AI Anthropic which gives better than even odds that by the end of 2028, they will be able to prompt their system to make a smarter version of itself and it will do so without the need for further instructions. In other major tech companies, they speak of systems that will outperform humans on all cognitive assignments. There are also groups that are seriously studying the possibility of futuristic companies that have almost no human employees.

There are of course opposing schools of thought. The economist and Nobel Laureate Daron Acemoglu suggests that AI will disrupt only a fraction of human tasks and that productivity will only change marginally. The computer scientist Yann LeCun says that there are limits to the current AI paradigm. He believes that the billions of dollars of investments on AI are actually “complete BS.”

There are ongoing debates on whether AI systems threaten human lives and not just their livelihoods. At the Anthropic AI Lab, researchers fear that AI will develop a survival instinct and compete aggressively. Some AI researchers believe the probability that super-intelligence or AI will result in human annihilation. They place the probability at 50 percent or even higher. The author Sebastian Mallaby has written several books on AI. He says: “Faced with such bewildering divergences and contemplating technology that seems unfathomable in scope, humans reach for the lexicon that exists to describe mystery: that of religion… It was only a matter of time before the Catholic Church waded into this maelstrom.”

It should be noted that the Catholic Church through its popes have always responded with encyclicals when there is a major issue confronting humankind. In the 19th century, the rise of industrialization and its consequences of labor problems inspired Pope Leo XIII to write the encyclical “Rerum Novarum,” which gave birth to Catholic social teachings.

Today, Pope Leo XIV has written the first encyclical of his pontificate, “Magnificat Humanitas.” It defends the conception of human dignity and the purpose of creation in the face of the AI revolution. The pope insists that humans and machines differ fundamentally. He writes that AI systems “…merely imitate certain functions of human intelligence… Even when these tools are described as capable of learning, it is not the experience of those who allow themselves to be shaped by light and grow over time through choices, mistakes, forgiveness and fidelity.”

Mallaby writes that people don’t want to be subjugated by machines nor do they want to merge with them. He also says that he finds comfort in the encyclical which states: “No computational system, however sophisticated, can create a heart that gives itself or a conscience that discerns good from evil.”

Mallaby goes further in reminding us that machines do not bleed, suffer, love, mourn or sexually reproduce. He says: “Humans are mortal and AI systems have an off switch. AI exists not in a moral universe but in an optimization matrix.”

In this encyclical, Pope Leo XIV talks about the need to regulate AI. He argues that AI may worsen inequalities of wealth and power, disrupt the environment and jobs and reshape what we learn, how we learn and which parts of our brain sleep idly. The pope also asserts that ownership of data cannot be left solely in private hands and that the goal should instead be to manage data as a common or shared food in a spirit of participation. This is one of the most controversial conclusions in the encyclical.

The encyclical also talks about the exclusion of the poor in this new AI world. Mallaby has certain proposals on how to counteract this. He writes of a shift in the tax burden from labor to capital, which would slow the pace at which workers are replaced by machines, wage insurance that softens the blow to displaced employees by topping up their pay in their new jobs; a distribution of stocks in AI companies to citizens under 18 which would create a shared stake in the upside from AI rollout.

Mallaby finally asserts that machines will never join our moral universe but if humans aspire to control them, we must first understand them.

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