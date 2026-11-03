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NCR chief prosecutors endorse Zalameda for chief justice

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 3, 2026 | 4:35pm
NCR chief prosecutors endorse Zalameda for chief justice
Supreme Court Associate Justice Rodil Zalameda on the sidelines of an Integrated Bar of the Philippines in Roxas City in August 2023.
SC PIO

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila's chief prosecutors have endorsed Supreme Court Associate Justice Rodil Zalameda to become the country's next chief justice.

In a resolution unanimously adopted by its members and trustees, the NCR Chief Prosecutors Association Inc. expressed its full support for Zalameda, citing his legal background, leadership and record in public service.

"WHEREAS, the Supreme Court Chief Justice, as the highest judicial officer, must possess outstanding legal credentials with exceptional moral, administrative and leadership traits," the association said.

The group then declared its sole endorsement of Zalameda for the post.

"RESOLVED, that the Association shall give its full support and solely endorse Supreme Court Associate Justice Rodil V. Zalameda as Supreme Court Chief Justice vice Hon. Alexander G. Gesmundo," the resolution read.

Gesmundo is set to retire on November 6 upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.

The Association of Retired Regional Trial Court Judges of the Philippines, meanwhile, has endorsed Associate Justice Jose Midas Marquez for chief justice. The group cited his experience as court administrator and his work with judges and court personnel.

The Judicial and Bar Council submitted its shortlist for chief justice to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on October 29.

Aside from Zalameda and Marquez, the shortlist includes Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen and Associate Justices Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa and Japar Dimaampao.

Under the Constitution, the vacancy in the Supreme Court must be filled within 90 days from the time it occurs.

ALEXANDER GESMUNDO

CHIEF PROSECUTOR

JBC

JUDICIAL AND BAR COUNCIL

LAWYERS

PROSECUTORS

RODIL ZALAMEDA

SUPREME COURT
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