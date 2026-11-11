Boatwright to debut for Gilas in FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers fifth window

MANILA, Philippines — Bennie Boatwright will be making his highly anticipated debut for Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Boatwright has stepped in as the Philippines’ naturalized player in the 12-man lineup released by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Wednesday morning.

The sweet-shooting big man replaced Justin Brownlee in the lineup. According to Gilas head coach Tim Cone, Brownlee was put out of commission due to “health concerns regarding blood pressure and heart issues.”

The 6-foot-10 Boatwright has finally completed his naturalization last month after his passport was processed.

With the former San Miguel Beermen import now leading the way, there are a few returning faces along with holdovers from previous windows.

Big men AJ Edu, Mike Phillips, Quentin Millora-Brown and Kai Sotto will be shoring up the frontcourt for the Philippines, according to the SBP lineup.

Wingmen Kevin Quiambao and the returning 3-and-D player Rhenz Abando will be in tow, as well as guards Juan Gomez-de Liano, Chris Newsome, CJ Perez, Dwight Ramos and Scottie Thompson.

Gilas will be facing off against Syria and Iran in the upcoming window later this month.

The Philippines is currently fifth in Group E play with a 4-4 win-loss record.

Syria is currently sixth with a 2-6 slate, while Iran is third with a 5-3 card.

Only the top three of each group, as well as the fourth-best placed nation, in the tournament will head to the World Cup.