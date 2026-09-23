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Leni Robredo endorses Leonen as chief justice

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 23, 2026 | 5:47pm
Leni Robredo endorses Leonen as chief justice
Leni Robredo attends the opening of the World Teachers’ Day celebration at the CamHigh Liboton grounds.
Leni Robredo via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Former Vice President and now Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo has endorsed Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen as the next chief justice of the Supreme Court.

In Robredo’s letter to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. dated September 11, Robredo urged Marcos to appoint the senior magistrate to head the judiciary, citing his experience and efficiency. 

“Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen is the most senior among all the justices of the Court. He has proven to be way beyond the constitutional requirements of competence, independence, probity, and integrity,” Robredo’s letter read. 

Robredo highlighted Leonen’s nearly 14-year tenure in the High Tribunal since 2012, pointing out that he has authored thousands of ponencias and separate opinions characterized by legal depth, clarity, and an awareness of the nation's "postcolonial and multi-ethnic reality."

Robredo also added that despite his heavy workload, Leonen maintains one of the lowest case dockets in the Supreme Court.

The Naga City mayor also cited Leonen’s background prior to joining the bench, including his service as a public interest lawyer representing indigenous groups and marginalized sectors, his tenure as dean of the University of the Philippines College of Law, and his role in brokering the landmark peace framework agreement with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

 "At this juncture in our political economy, we need his leadership to inspire credibility and genuine social justice—measures which we all share," Robredo added. "I have no doubt that his appointment will be acceptable to all sectors, including big business, small and medium-scale entrepreneurs, local and national government officials, and those who suffer from poverty, inequality, and disempowerment,” Robredo said. 

Leonen is set to serve as an acting chief justice of the Supreme Court while the position of chief magistrate is still vacant after the retirement of Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo on November 6. 

He is also included among the five Supreme Court justices invited by the Judicial and Bar Council to apply for the position of chief magistrate.

ALEXANDER GESMUNDO

CHIEF JUSTICE

JBC

JUDICIAL AND BAR COUNCIL

JUDICIARY

LENI ROBREDO

MARVIC LEONEN

SUPREME COURT
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