Falcons outplay Blue Eagles to revive semis bid

MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson pumped life back into its dimming Final Four hopes after soaring past Ateneo, 62-55, in the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball tourney Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Soaring Falcons thus kept themselves in the semifinal race, winning a crucial game with two elimination-round assignments remaining.

The victory also snapped Adamson’s four-game losing streak in grind-it-out fashion.

The San Marcelino-based squad broke the game open in the third quarter, turning a slim 28-25 edge at the half to a 37-27 lead thanks to a 9-2 run capped by a Precious Jonah layup.

The lead grew to 13, 47-34, with 1:41 left in the quarter following a Manu Anabo triple.

From that point on, Ateneo tried to storm back, cutting the deficit to five, 44-49, with 7:53 left.

The two teams traded baskets in the next minutes, before a Jonah triple and a 4-point play by Anabo, which sandwiched a layup by EJ Kapihe, pushed Adamson ahead by 10, 58-48, with 3:44 to go.

The deficit was too big to come back from, with late misses by the Blue Eagles virtually slamming the door shut on their comeback tries.

Jonah had an explosive return to action with 11 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist. Manu Anabo added nine markers and five boards.

Shawn Tuano paced Ateneo with 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Kieffer Alas added nine points on an off-night as he shot 3-of-13 from the field. Jared Bahay had an atrocious outing, finishing with three points on a 1-of-13 clip.

With the win, Adamson rose to a 5-7 win-loss record, tied with Ateneo.

The teams are behind solo fifth-placed University of Santo Tomas, which holds a 6-6 slate.