LIST: Over 300 flights affected by ASEAN Summit in Manila Nov. 13–19

Flags of member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as seen in an undated image

MANILA, Philippines — More than 300 flights scheduled from November 13 to 19 will be rescheduled or canceled as Metro Manila hosts the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit, the Department of Transportation announced Tuesday, November 10.

Affected passengers may avail themselves of free rebooking, full refunds or travel credits for future bookings, according to the DOTr.

The agency announced flight adjustments affecting AirAsia, Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines. These are the following:

The 49th ASEAN Summit is expected to bring together leaders and delegations from Southeast Asian member states and partner countries.

Among those expected to attend are US President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who have been invited by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as "Guests of the Chair" for the Nov. 15 session.