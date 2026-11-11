Top Order of Merit rivals brace for showdown as Philippine Open caps Asian Tour season

CARMONA, Cavite – The Asian Tour Order of Merit race is headed for a potentially frenetic finish as its top two contenders collide in the featured group of the Philippine Open, setting the stage for a compelling showdown in the season-ending championship at the Manila Southwoods firing off Thursday here.

Thailand's Pavit Tangkamolprasert and Australia's Travis Smyth will be paired in the first two rounds of the $1-million tournament, teeing off at 6:55 a.m. on No. 10 of the Masters course alongside former Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup campaigner Anirban Lahiri of India.

With the coveted OOM crown and its $180,000 (approximately P11 million) bonus at stake, the pairing promises an early test of nerve, precision and consistency, with the season's top honors potentially hinging on every shot over the next four days.

The Philippines, meanwhile, assumes a fittingly prominent role in the Asian Tour's 2026 campaign, hosting both its season-opening leg (Philippine Golf Championship at Wack Wack) and its final stop, with the Philippine Open providing the climactic stage for a season-long battle that has gone down-to-the-wire.

Tangkamolprasert seized control of the OOM race after winning the Yeangder TPC in Taiwan last September and has held on to the top spot since, compiling 1,364.02 points. But Smyth remains firmly within striking distance, just 185.16 points behind at 1,178.86.

With the Philippine Open offering 525 points to the champion, 285 to the runner-up and 180 to the third-place finisher, the stakes could hardly be higher for the leading duo. The winner will not only claim one of the region's most prestigious titles but could also seal a breakthrough OOM triumph.

Lurking behind them is another former OOM champion, Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond, who remains an outside contender despite sitting sixth in the rankings with 889.64 points.

The seven-time Asian Tour winner, who captured the OOM title in 2019, needs nothing short of a victory to have a chance of overtaking the leading pair. Smyth, meanwhile, must win or finish second, but only if Tangkamolprasert falls outside the top 10.

In other words, the Thai leader still holds the decisive advantage, but a poor finish could throw the race wide open and set up a dramatic reversal in the final reckoning.

Tangkamolprasert, however, is keeping expectations in check as he pursues his first OOM crown.

"I think this week is going to be a fun game," said the 37-year-old during Wednesday's press conference.

"It doesn't matter if I finish second or whatever, I want to congratulate him (Travis), he deserves it," he said in jest.

Having made his Asian Tour debut in 2007 at just 18, Tangkamolprasert knows that capturing the season's top honor would be a fitting culmination of a long and distinguished career.

But he also knows where he needs to improve.

"I do need to make some putts, though, this week. I played well today but didn't hole anything,” he said after the traditional pro-am.

Smyth, for his part, is chasing a rare double: becoming the first player to capture both the Asian Tour and Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit titles in the same season. The Australian has already secured the latter for the 2025-26 campaign and heads into the Philippine Open riding the confidence of a breakthrough season.

He also claimed the International Series Japan title earlier in the year, edging Tangkamolprasert and Ryosuke Kinoshita by one stroke.

"It would be very cool to win both OOMs," said Smyth, who is treating the season finale like any other tournament.

"You're never really trying to play for fifth or 10th. You just do the best you can to try and win. It doesn't really change anything,” he said.

While acknowledging the added pressure surrounding the OOM race, Smyth said his approach would remain unchanged.

"There's some extra noise with the Order of Merit, but at the end of the day, you're still trying to play what's in front of you and make the best of every situation, whether it's for par, bogey, birdie or eagle. You just try to do the best you can. It's going to be a fun week," he said.

Janewattananond, meanwhile, is realistic about his slim chances but remains intent on ending the season on a high note.

"I mean, it's a very, very outside chance, so not on the priority list," said Janewattananond, who opens his campaign at 11:25 a.m. on No. 1 alongside Taiwan's Wang Wei Hsuan and South Korea's Wooyoung Cho, winner of the Philippine Golf Championship last February, the opening leg of this year's Asian Tour.

"So just out here to play my best golf and just try to win it," he said.

Although still winless this season, Janewattananond has put together a solid campaign, highlighted by five top-four finishes.

"It's getting better, you know, very consistent. To not have a win and still be in the top 10 on the OOM is still a pretty good achievement. But a win would solidify my season as a really good season. But if it's not, then it's still a good season, nevertheless," he said.

Beyond the high-stakes OOM duel, however, the 72-hole championship offers several compelling storylines, with international campaigners and local aces eyeing a breakthrough on one of the region's most prestigious golfing stages.

The Thais are also eager to end a long title drought in the Philippine Open, with their best performances to date coming through runner-up finishes by Prom Meesawat in 2019 and Sadom Kaewkanjana last year.

Hong Kong's Matthew Cheung is another player to watch after posting joint runner-up finishes at the Taifong Open in May and the Hong Kong Open two weeks ago. The 30-year-old will bank on his improving form and growing confidence as he seeks his maiden major breakthrough.

American-Korean Micah Shin is likewise brimming with confidence as he targets his first Philippine Open crown and looks to cap his campaign in the country on another high note.

Shin, who honed his game at Apo Golf and Country Club in Davao, opened his Philippine stint with victories in The Country Club Invitational, the kickoff leg and flagship event of the Philippine Golf Tour, and the Apo Golf Classic last month. His familiarity with Philippine conditions and game suited to the demands of the Masters layout make him one of the players to watch.

But neither the leading international campaigners nor the local aces can afford to take anything for granted at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Masters course.

Even players well acquainted with the club, including those who regard it as their home course, will face an entirely different challenge on the revamped layout. The extensive renovations have transformed the course into a demanding test that places a premium on accuracy, strategic thinking and precision shot-making, rather than relying solely on distance.

With fairways expected to average just 25 to 30 yards wide, wayward drives could prove costly, particularly with ankle-deep rough waiting to punish errant shots. Keeping the ball in play will be paramount, but the challenge does not end off the tee. Players must also demonstrate control with their approach shots and possess the touch and judgment to navigate the demanding greens.

The redesigned layout is expected to level the playing field, testing not just the power of the long hitters but also their ability to temper aggression with discipline and sound course management. Those who can combine distance with accuracy, execute well-planned shots and capitalize on opportunities around the greens could gain a significant advantage.

With precision likely to be just as important as power, the 132-player field faces the prospect of a fiercely competitive and unpredictable four-day contest. Beyond driving distance and putting prowess, the keys to success will be patience, calculated decision-making and the ability to adapt to shifting wind conditions as the tournament unfolds.

Admission is free throughout the championship, in keeping with Manila Southwoods' commitment to promoting the sport and rallying home support for Filipino campaigners taking on a formidable international field.

Leading the local charge are former Philippine Open champions Angelo Que and Clyde Mondilla, who spearhead a strong Filipino contingent that includes Sean Ramos, Justin Quiban, Lloyd Go, Carl Corpus and Aidric Chan.

Philippine Golf Tour standouts Jeffren Lumbo, Rupert Zaragosa, Keanu Jahns, Jhonnel Ababa, Tony Lascuña and Russel Bautista are also expected to make their presence felt as the home bets seek to capitalize on local support and mount a serious challenge for the crown.

With the Asian Tour season beginning and ending on Philippine soil, the country's golfing spotlight is firmly fixed on Manila Southwoods, where the Philippine Open promises a fitting finale — one highlighted by a compelling international showdown, a challenging championship course and a home contingent eager to make its mark.