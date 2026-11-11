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Sports

Osang awesome in UAAP debut as Tigers devour Warriors

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 11, 2026 | 5:00pm
Osang awesome in UAAP debut as Tigers devour Warriors
UST's Peter Osang (32)
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- Peter Osang had a UAAP debut to remember, standing tall in the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers’ 97-70 mauling of the University of the East Red Warriors Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

Osang, who suited up in lieu of usual UST reinforcement Collins Akowe, finished with 19 points on an efficient 7-of-10 field goal shooting, to go with 10 rebounds and five blocks. 

He scored nine points and hauled down four rebounds in the first quarter, when the Tigers left their opponents at the rear-view mirror. 

With Osang leading the charge, UST led by 16, 35-19, at the end of the first, which set the tone for the rest of the game. 

From that point on, the Growling Tigers simply blasted away from deep while imposing their will inside. 

The lead grew to as much as 31 points, 91-60, after an and-one play by Andrew Chio. 

Amiel Acido topped the Tigers with 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Landyn Jumawan added 16 markers, five boards and three dimes.  Mark Llemit and Koji Buenaflor added 11 and 10 points, respectively. 

Toper Lagat paced UE with 22 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal. Drew Jimenez backstopped with 10 points. 

UST has won back-to-back games in the ongoing Season 89 men's basketball tournament and rose to a 6-6 win-loss record. 

The also-ran Red Warriors, who snapped their 30-game losing streak in their last contest, dropped to a 1-11 slate.

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UE RED WARRIORS

UST GROWLING TIGERS
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