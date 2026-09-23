Leonen to serve as acting chief justice after Gesmundo's retirement

MANILA, Philippines — Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen will serve as acting chief justice, while the post is vacant after the expected retirement of Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo.

In a message to reporters on Tuesday, September 22, Supreme Court Spokesperson Camille, citing Section 12 of the Judiciary Act of 1948, said that “the duties and powers of the Chief Justice shall be exercised by the most senior Associate Justice until a new Chief Justice is appointed and qualified.”

“This is pursuant to Section 12 of Republic Act No. 296, or the Judiciary Act of 1948, which provides that when the position of Chief Justice is vacant, the duties and powers of the Chief Justice shall be exercised by the most senior Associate Justice until a new Chief Justice is appointed and qualified,” Ting said.

Gesmundo is expected to reach mandatory retirement on November 6. His retirement will give President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. his first opportunity to appoint a chief justice.

After his retirement, Marcos should appoint a new chief justice within 90 days from the list of nominees prepared by the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC).

The JBC has invited five senior Supreme Court associate justices, including Leonen, to apply for chief justice ahead of Gesmundo’s retirement.