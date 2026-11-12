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LIVE: Sara Duterte impeachment trial, Nov. 12

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November 12, 2026 | 7:31am
LIVE: Sara Duterte impeachment trial, Nov. 12

MANILA, Philippines — The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte resumes Thursday, November 12, with the defense set to present a representative from the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) as its sole bank witness.

Defense counsel Michael Poa said the defense would no longer present the testimonies of the other bank representatives it initially listed as intended witnesses, citing time constraints and the need to shorten the proceedings.

Lawyer Paul Roderick Ysmael, BPI senior vice president, is the only bank representative who will be presented by the defense out of the 16 initially included in its witness list.

The bank representatives were among the witnesses identified by Duterte's defense team in connection with its presentation of evidence.

The impeachment trial is currently discussing Article II of the Articles of Impeachment, which concerns alleged unexplained wealth and failure to properly declare assets.

Watch the proceedings live as the Senate impeachment court resumes hearing the defense's case.

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