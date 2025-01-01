65,000 passengers flock to seaports on New Yearâ€™s Day

65,000 passengers flock to seaports on New Year’s Day

This photo shows PCG officials in the Southern Visayas district stationed at passenger terminals, December 20, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — As the holiday season winds down, over 65,000 travelers passed through seaports nationwide on Wednesday, January 1, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

Between 6:00 a.m. and 12 noon, the PCG monitored 36,094 outbound passengers and 29,325 inbound passengers, totaling 65,419 travelers across all ports.

In addition to passenger monitoring, the PCG inspected 255 vessels and 699 motorbancas across its 16 districts. To ensure safety and efficiency during the holiday rush, the agency deployed 2,967 personnel in its stations.

Decline in count. The number of passengers on January 1 is a considerable decrease from the number of passengers recorded on December 31.

On New Year’s Eve, the Coast Guard recorded 133,760 outbound passengers and 130,812 inbound passengers, making it one of the busiest travel days of the season.

The PCG has placed its districts, stations, and sub-stations on heightened alert since December 20 for the influx of passengers during the holiday rush.

Weather conditions. The holiday season has been marked by continuous rains caused by weather systems such as the shear line and the Intertropical Convergence Zone.

The state weather bureau, however, has yet to raise a gale warning on January 1 to warn off boats from traveling the seas.