^

Headlines

65,000 passengers flock to seaports on New Year’s Day

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
January 1, 2025 | 5:35pm
65,000 passengers flock to seaports on New Yearâ€™s Day
This photo shows PCG officials in the Southern Visayas district stationed at passenger terminals, December 20, 2024.
Coast Guard District Southern Visayas via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — As the holiday season winds down, over 65,000 travelers passed through seaports nationwide on Wednesday, January 1, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

Between 6:00 a.m. and 12 noon, the PCG monitored 36,094 outbound passengers and 29,325 inbound passengers, totaling 65,419 travelers across all ports.  

In addition to passenger monitoring, the PCG inspected 255 vessels and 699 motorbancas across its 16 districts. To ensure safety and efficiency during the holiday rush, the agency deployed 2,967 personnel in its stations.  

Decline in count. The number of passengers on January 1 is a considerable decrease from the number of passengers recorded on December 31.

On New Year’s Eve, the Coast Guard recorded 133,760 outbound passengers and 130,812 inbound passengers, making it one of the busiest travel days of the season.  

The PCG has placed its districts, stations, and sub-stations on heightened alert since December 20 for the influx of passengers during the holiday rush.

Weather conditions. The holiday season has been marked by continuous rains caused by weather systems such as the shear line and the Intertropical Convergence Zone.

The state weather bureau, however, has yet to raise a gale warning on January 1 to warn off boats from traveling the seas.

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DOH told: Address P1.3 billion denied, returned PhilHealth claims

DOH told: Address P1.3 billion denied, returned PhilHealth claims

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 22 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has told the Department of Health to explore all possible means to collect from the Philippine Health...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos, Sara trust ratings decline further &ndash; SWS

Marcos, Sara trust ratings decline further – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
More than two years after a landslide victory in the 2022 elections, the erstwhile tandem of President Marcos and Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
On New Year's Day, Marcos, Sara Duterte reflect on challenging 2024

On New Year's Day, Marcos, Sara Duterte reflect on challenging 2024

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
While at political odds, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte both acknowledged the difficulties...
Headlines
fbtw
188 injured due to firecrackers

188 injured due to firecrackers

By Janvic Mateo, Rhodina Villanueva | 22 hours ago
The last day of 2024 saw 188 persons injured due to firecrackers, the Department of Health reported
Headlines
fbtw

Parties, merrymaking cause surge in NCDs

By Rhodina Villanueva | 22 hours ago
The Department of Health has reported a surge in acute complications of noncommunicable diseases amid continuous parties and merrymaking, as the public gets ready to welcome the New Year.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
340 injured on New Year's Day, with most victims under 19

340 injured on New Year's Day, with most victims under 19

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
Children and teenagers made up the majority of victims, with 239 cases involving individuals aged 19 years old and below....
Headlines
fbtw
Metro Manila cities record 'unhealthy' air quality after New Year revelry

Metro Manila cities record 'unhealthy' air quality after New Year revelry

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
Several cities in Metro Manila have experienced unhealthy to very unhealthy air quality following the New Year’s festivities...
Headlines
fbtw
Kanlaon Volcano's ash, quakes keep thousands in evacuation centers during New Year

Kanlaon Volcano's ash, quakes keep thousands in evacuation centers during New Year

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 10 hours ago
Thousands of families marked the New Year in evacuation centers as Kanlaon Volcano continued to show heightened activity...
Headlines
fbtw
Rainy New Year&rsquo;s Day for most of the Philippines &mdash; PAGASA

Rainy New Year’s Day for most of the Philippines — PAGASA

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
The first day of 2025 will bring cloudy skies and rain to most parts of the country due to three different weather systems,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with