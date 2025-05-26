^

Marcos to tackle US tariffs, South China Sea at ASEAN Summit

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
May 26, 2025 | 12:00am
Marcos to tackle US tariffs, South China Sea at ASEAN Summit
President Marcos and First Lady Liza Marcos arrive in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia yesterday for the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit.
MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos departed yesterday for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, where he is expected to reiterate the Philippines’ commitment to peaceful resolution of disputes in the South China Sea and work on a common position on US President Donald Trump’s new tariff regime.

Leaders of the 10-member regional bloc are expected to explore a collective response to the Trump administration’s tariff policy during the two-day summit, which starts today.

Several countries, including the US, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, have condemned China’s latest water cannon attacks and other acts of aggression against Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

Last week, China Coast Guard and militia vessels shadowed and sideswiped Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources’ scientific research vessels in the area of the Pag-asa Cays, which is within the country’s territorial waters. The National Maritime Council condemned the latest Chinese’ provocation at sea.

“But I will continue to champion our advocacies in promoting an open, an inclusive, and rules-based international order, and for the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law,” Marcos said in his departure speech delivered at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.

Joining the President on his trip – his 33rd foreign trip since assuming office in 2022 – were First Lady Liza Marcos, Trade Secretary Cristina Roque, Presidential Communications Secretary Jay Ruiz, and Mindanao Development Authority Secretary Leo Tereso Magno.

Incoming Foreign Affairs Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro is already in Kuala Lumpur where she attended the foreign ministers meeting on Saturday.

In his pre-departure speech, Marcos underscored that ASEAN must take into account the diverse circumstances member-states have to factor in in responding to trade issues particularly the newly imposed US tariffs.

“I will add to that list of issues the discussions which we will continue as we have already had preliminary discussions with the chair of ASEAN, Malaysia, specifically PM Anwar (Ibrahim), on the response – the proper response of ASEAN as a group towards the new tariff schedule that is being imposed by the United States,” the President said.

Consensus needed on tariffs

Marcos and the Malaysian prime minister discussed the US tariffs and the ceasefire in Myanmar in a phone conversation early this month.

“We have already made informal consultations with our fellow member states and their representatives with the Chairman, PM Anwar, on this subject as it is something that we have to discuss and it is something that we have to respond to,” Marcos said.

The US tariff on Philippine exports stands at 17 percent, the second lowest in Southeast Asia after Singapore.

On April 9, the US announced a 90-day pause on the reciprocal tariffs and brought down the levy to 10 percent for most countries supposedly to give time for negotiations.

Early this month, Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go led a delegation to Washington for a meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Myanmar ceasefire

The ASEAN leaders are also expected to tackle the situation in Myanmar, threats to regional peace and maritime security, as well as climate change, economic volatility and digital disruption.

“I will also highlight the Philippines’ commitment to the development of a common regional framework for ethical and responsible AI or artificial intelligence aligned with ASEAN values,” the Chief Executive said.

Marcos will join today the ASEAN plenary summit and retreat, as well as the leaders’ interface with representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, ASEAN Youth and ASEAN Business Advisory Council.

He will witness the signing of the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future and attend a gala dinner hosted by Ibrahim and his spouse.

Marcos will participate tomorrow in the 16th Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area Summit, 2nd ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit and ASEAN-GCC-China Summit.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III, meanwhile, will serve as government caretakers while President Marcos is in Malaysia.

The three Cabinets officials were also the designated caretakers during Marcos’ trip to Laos in October also for the ASEAN Summit, to the United Arab Emirates in November for a working visit, and to the Vatican City last month to attend the funeral of Pope Francis.

Vice President Sara Duterte used to be the government caretaker in earlier Marcos’ foreign trips until she had a falling out with the President last year. She last held the caretaker role in May last year, when Marcos traveled to Singapore to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue. — Alexis Romero

