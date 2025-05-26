Atin Ito volunteers sail for peace in West Philippine Sea

Handout photos show youth volunteers of Atin Ito Coalition preparing the stage for the ‘Concert at sea for peace’ on Kapitan Felix Oca, which departed Manila yesterday for El Nido, Palawan.

MANILA, Philippines — Volunteers including Korean pop music artists boarded a civilian ship Saturday night in Manila, as civil society coalition Atin Ito sets off for its third civilian mission to the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The mission, scheduled from May 26 to 30, will feature the first-ever Sea Concert for Peace and Solidarity following the first two missions in December 2023 and May 2024.

Two K-pop groups will be joining the mission alongside other artists.

The all-girl group I:Mond, in a video message yesterday, said they are participating in the activity and its message of peace and solidarity through their music.

Joining them is the group HORI7ON whose members, in a separate video greeting, declared their collective support for the civilian mission.

“Across borders and island, music binds us all. In joining Atin Ito’s concert, we seek peace and unity,” the all-male K-pop group said.

Atin Ito’s third civilian mission to the WPS also features other international artists aboard the Kapitan Felix Oca, including Japanese artist Fumi and Indonesian and Malaysian musicians Viona and Kai Mata.

Local performers include renowned folksinger Noel Cabangon, Ebe Dancel, the all-women rock band Rouge, and the rap collective Morobeats.

The Kapitan Felix Oca is expected to arrive in El Nido, Palawan today.

Once in Palawan, Atin Ito will hold a pre-departure musical event and from El Nido, the mission will proceed to the general vicinity of Pag-asa Island on May 27 for the historic sea concert.

Apart from the musical events, Atin Ito will also be bringing supplies to Filipino fishermen around Pagasa Island of the Kalayaan Island Group.