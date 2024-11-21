^

Headlines

Senior citizens to get more jobs, tax breaks under House-approved bill

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
November 21, 2024 | 4:00pm
Senior citizens to get more jobs, tax breaks under House-approved bill
In this May 9, 2022 file photo, elderly people sit before voting at a polling station during the presidential election at an elementary school in Manila.
AFP / Chaideer Mahyuddin

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives approved on third and final reading on Wednesday, November 20, a bill requiring the government to provide senior citizens with employment opportunities and reduced income taxes.

House Bill 10985, or the Employment Opportunities for Senior Citizens and Private Entities’ Incentives Act, was passed unanimously, with no votes against or abstentions.

The proposed legislation aims to amend the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2003 and 2010, mandating all government agencies and private entities to establish employment programs that ensure senior citizens are informed of job opportunities and provide them with access to the application process.

What kind of jobs? According to the bill, senior citiziens could be offered clerical, secretarial work, consultancy, cleaning or janitorial services, event organizing, teaching, kitchen help, sales assistance, business process outsourcing and other volunteer work. 

The bill also raises the tax deduction from 15% to 25% of senior citizens’ gross income, covering benefits and training.

What else is waived? Senior job seekers may also enjoy the privilege of waived feed and charges from obtaining government documents for employment such as police and barangay clearances, medical certificates, birth certificates, marriage certificates and other proofs of identification. 

The Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Trade Industry and the Civil Service Commission will also be required to design and implement training programs for the upskilling of senior citizens. 

In an interview with dzBB Super Radyo 594 on Thursday, November 21, lawyer Romulo Macalintal said the House-approved bill builds upon existing laws protecting the welfare of senior citizens. 

“Kaming mga senior citizens, kahit 60-years old and above na, hindi pa kami laos. ... Kailangang ipagpatuloy namin ang pagkilos para talagang makita na malakas pa kami,” he said. 

(We, as senior citizens, even though we're 60 years old and above, we’re not yet outdated. ... We need to continue being active to truly show that we’re still strong.)

Macalintal argued that the wages of senior citizens should still be in accordance with the Labor Code, saying that their old age should not warrant a low salary. 

Competition over jobs

Employers Confederation of the Philippines President Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr., meanwhile, said on the same radio show on Thursday that while the bill benefits senior citizens, it may pose a challenge for younger workers.

“Reality check, tumaas ang life expectancy ng mga tao (the life expectancy of people has increased)... There is a shortage of work in country... A job that you give to a senior citizen, you take away from someone else... 'Yung mga fresh graduate, nakaabang (Fresh graduates are also waiting),” he said. 

Ortiz-Luis clarified that he is not opposed to the incentives and opportunities to be given to senior citizens. Rather, he is concerned that the lack of job opportunities in the country leaves other workers unemployed.

“Dapat ang gobyerno, kapag gumawa ng programa para sa mga unemployed, hindi 'yung mga nag-retire na may benepisyo na,” he said.

(The government should ensure that programs for the unemployed are for those who have not yet retired and already have benefits, not for retirees who already receive benefits.)

The unemployment rate decreased to 4% in August, down from 4.7% in July, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. This translates to 2.07 million Filipinos without jobs.

The youth labor force participation rate declined slightly to 32.3% in August, down from 34.9% in 2023. This suggests a decrease in the number of 15 to 24-year-olds either working or seeking employment. However, the youth employment rate rose from 85.2% in July to 88% in August.

EMPLOYMENT

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

JOB OPPORTUNITIES

SENIOR CITIZENS

TAX BREAKS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara&rsquo;s chief of staff detained for contempt

Sara’s chief of staff detained for contempt

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte’s chief of staff was cited in contempt last night when she finally faced the House of Representatives,...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipinos prowl as permanent migrants post-pandemic

Filipinos prowl as permanent migrants post-pandemic

By Jeremaiah Opiniano | 9 hours ago
A Philippine Airlines flight queue of 30 wheelchairs paraded a new face of the Filipino overseas exodus.
Headlines
fbtw
Senate deletes AKAP from 2025 budget

Senate deletes AKAP from 2025 budget

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
The Senate has deleted the P39.8-billion allocation for the Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program inserted in the proposed...
Headlines
fbtw
OVP, DepEd confidential funds stashed in duffel bags, says bank officials

OVP, DepEd confidential funds stashed in duffel bags, says bank officials

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Millions of confidential funds were merely stored in duffel bags when they were withdrawn by special disbursing officers of...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte on 'Mary Grace Piattos': No comment

Sara Duterte on 'Mary Grace Piattos': No comment

1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte declined to confirm the existence of "Mary Grace Piattos" at a press conference on Wednesday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines, New Zealand to cooperate in climate initiatives

Philippines, New Zealand to cooperate in climate initiatives

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 hour ago
The Philippines signed a joint declaration with New Zealand to develop a climate cooperation framework that strengthens sustainable...
Headlines
fbtw
Mary Jane Veloso &lsquo;elated&rsquo; to return home after 14 years in Indonesia

Mary Jane Veloso ‘elated’ to return home after 14 years in Indonesia

1 hour ago
Filipina domestic worker Mary Jane Veloso, who was sentenced to death in Indonesia on drug charges, said Thursday that she...
Headlines
fbtw
From death row to life term: Mary Jane Veloso gets reduced sentence

From death row to life term: Mary Jane Veloso gets reduced sentence

By Ian Laqui | 2 hours ago
Marcos said that Indonesia has lowered Veloso’s sentence from the death penalty to life imprisonment.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, New Zealand defense chiefs eye expanded military ties

Philippines, New Zealand defense chiefs eye expanded military ties

2 hours ago
The Philippines and New Zealand are deepening their defense ties beyond disaster response to address what both nations see...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with