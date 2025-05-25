^

Headlines

Tagle inherits Pope Leo’s old titular diocese

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
May 25, 2025 | 12:00am
Tagle inherits Pope Leoâ€™s old titular diocese
Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle met with Pope Leo XIV in a private meeting on May 16, 2025
Photo / Vatican News

MANILA, Philippines — Pope Leo XIV yesterday appointed Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle as the new titular of Albano, a suburbicarian diocese the pontiff himself once served before his election.

The Diocese of Albano, located just outside Rome, is one of seven suburbicarian sees historically associated with cardinal bishops, the highest-ranking order within the College of Cardinals.

Pope Leo held the title of cardinal bishop of Albano since February 2025.

Before receiving the title of the Suburbicarian Church of Albano, Tagle had served as cardinal priest of the Church of San Felice da Cantalice in Centocelle since 2012.

In 2022, Pope Francis elevated him to the order of cardinal bishops, assigning him to the same titular church.

LUIS ANTONIO CARDINAL TAGLE

POPE LEO XIV
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cardinal Tagle inherits Pope Leo&rsquo;s old titular diocese

Cardinal Tagle inherits Pope Leo’s old titular diocese

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
Pope Leo XIV has assigned Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle to the titular church he previously held before being elected as p...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato: Sara has numbers in Senate impeachment trial

Bato: Sara has numbers in Senate impeachment trial

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Reelected Sen. Ronald dela Rosa has expressed confidence that the emerging Duterte bloc in the Senate will get more than enough...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate convenes as impeachment court on June 3

Senate convenes as impeachment court on June 3

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 2 days ago
Senate President Francis Escudero has written to the parties involved to prepare for the convening of the impeachment court...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ junks ex-president Duterte&rsquo;s complaint vs Abalos, others over Quiboloy arrest

DOJ junks ex-president Duterte’s complaint vs Abalos, others over Quiboloy arrest

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
In a resolution dated May 13, the DOJ dismissed the malicious mischief and violation of domicile complaints filed by the detained...
Headlines
fbtw
Complaint dropped vs Abalos, PNP over Quiboloy manhunt

Complaint dropped vs Abalos, PNP over Quiboloy manhunt

By Daphne Galvez | 2 days ago
The Department of Justice has dismissed the criminal complaints filed by former president Rodrigo Duterte against former...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines to promote elderly-friendly tourism

Philippines to promote elderly-friendly tourism

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
With the goal of being inclusive to tourists and stakeholders regardless of age, the Department of Tourism and the National...
Headlines
fbtw

BGC robbers to languish in jail, NCRPO vows

By EJ Macababbad | 1 hour ago
It won’t be long before the two robbery suspects who recently victimized two Korean nationals at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig are apprehended, Metro Manila’s police chief said yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
Senators weigh in on race for next leader

Senators weigh in on race for next leader

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
Senator-elect Vicente Sotto III, who is returning to the chamber in the 20th Congress, weighed in on the brewing race for...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: 10-day registration period for BSKE

Comelec: 10-day registration period for BSKE

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Elections said registration for the Dec. 1 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections will be...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with