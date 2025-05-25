Tagle inherits Pope Leoâ€™s old titular diocese

Tagle inherits Pope Leo’s old titular diocese

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle met with Pope Leo XIV in a private meeting on May 16, 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Pope Leo XIV yesterday appointed Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle as the new titular of Albano, a suburbicarian diocese the pontiff himself once served before his election.

The Diocese of Albano, located just outside Rome, is one of seven suburbicarian sees historically associated with cardinal bishops, the highest-ranking order within the College of Cardinals.

Pope Leo held the title of cardinal bishop of Albano since February 2025.

Before receiving the title of the Suburbicarian Church of Albano, Tagle had served as cardinal priest of the Church of San Felice da Cantalice in Centocelle since 2012.

In 2022, Pope Francis elevated him to the order of cardinal bishops, assigning him to the same titular church.