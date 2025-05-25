^

PCG scholar graduates with top honors from USCGA

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
May 25, 2025 | 12:00am
PCG scholar graduates with top honors from USCGA
Rear Admiral Tito Alvin Andal (right), representing the Philippine Coast Guard, joins PCG probationary ensign John Rex Adong Gaviola – who graduated cum laude from the United States Coast Guard Academy – at the graduation ceremony held in New London, Connecticut on May 21.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — A scholar of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) graduated magna cum laude from the United States Coast Guard Academy (USCGA).

The PCG said that Probationary Ensign John Rex Adong Gaviola studied Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering at the USCGA under the PCG’s International Cadetship Program.

He marched alongside 262 graduates during the USCGA’s 144th Commencement Exercises held in Connecticut, United States on May 21.

Coast Guard Education, Training and Doctrine Command Acting Commander Rear Admiral Tito Alvin Andal represented PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan during the graduation ceremony.

The PCG said that upon his return to the Philippines, Gaviola will be commissioned into the service with the rank of Ensign.

It added that the achievement of Gaviola brings pride, not only to his family, but to the entire PCG organization.

“President Marcos supports career development and capacity building programs of coast guardians towards becoming efficient public servants of the Filipino nation,” the PCG said.

