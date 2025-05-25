^

Philippines to promote elderly-friendly tourism

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
May 25, 2025 | 12:00am
The MOU between Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco and NCSC officer-in-charge Mary Jean Loreche includes the promotion of “barrier-free tourism” for senior citizens and enhancement of their digital literacy and access to online tourism platforms.
Image by Sabine van Erp from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — With the goal of being inclusive to tourists and stakeholders regardless of age, the Department of Tourism (DOT) and the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) signed a memorandum of understanding to develop elderly-friendly tourism.

The MOU between Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco and NCSC officer-in-charge Mary Jean Loreche includes the promotion of “barrier-free tourism” for senior citizens and enhancement of their digital literacy and access to online tourism platforms.

Also covered by the agreement are the conduct of senior artisan workshops and local product markets as well as tourism-linked wellness programs, establishment of homestay program for seniors, promotion of culinary arts tourism and the development of retirement villages and other age-appropriate tourism services.

“There are boundless opportunities for our senior citizens not only to enjoy the tourism products that we have in our country, but rather to be meaningful contributors to a tourism industry that thrives and continues to provide gainful livelihood to our fellow Filipinos,” Frasco said.

Loreche thanked the DOT for the partnership, saying it would prove to local and international visitors how much value Filipinos give to its elderly population.

The agreement between the DOT and the NCSC took place a day before President Marcos ordered all Cabinet-rank officials to file their courtesy resignations. Frasco submitted hers, thanking the Chief Executive for the “honor and the privilege to have served or country.”

