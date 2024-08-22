Lucky South 99 POGO rep, Alice Guo's sister nabbed by Indonesian immigration

Bamban Mayor Alice Guo attends a Senate hearing on alleged human trafficking and POGO operations on May 22, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Katherine Cassandra Ong, the representative of the Porac, Pampanga-based Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO), is now in the custody of Indonesian immigration authorities, several government officials confirmed on Thursday.

This development comes days after the government asked for the cancellation of the passports of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, her sibling and Ong after they escaped the country despite having an Immigration Lookout Bulletin issued against them.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos first hinted at the information in an ambush interview with reporters on Thursday morning, saying that two of the companions of the dismissed Bamban Mayor are in the hands of the Indonesian immigration.

Rep. Dan Fernandez (Sta. Rosa, Laguna) then revealed in the House quad-committee investigation into the extra-judicial killings that Ong is one of the individuals apprehended by Indonesian authorities.

In an ambush interview with reporters, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla also confirmed Ong’s arrest in Indonesia along with Guo’s sister, Shiela Leal Guo.

Remulla said that the arrest proves the “connection” between the raided POGO hubs in Bamban and Porac.

“We found a connection between Alice Guo and Cassandra Lee Ong…which means Bamban and Porac are closely related,” Remulla said.

Ong, Shiela to be sent back

As their passports were allegedly obtained through fraudulent means, Shiela and Ong will be sent back to the Philippines, according to Remulla.

However, he said that the government cannot “summarily cancel” a passport despite having a request from the Executive Secretary.

The Justice chief said that it is not “advisable” to “treat it summarily” as it will be a tricky process for their return.

“If the passports are canceled immediately, then how can you make them travel back to the country? You’ll have to issue a travel document which should be an admission that they’re Filipino citizens,” Remulla said.

On Monday, Sen. Risa Hontiveros, who first revealed that Guo escaped the country, said that the dismissed mayor used a Philippine passport in her escape.

Hontiveros also revealed that the Department of Foreign Affairs notified the Interpol about Guo who was reported to be in Indonesia.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has also ordered an investigation into Guo’s departure, stating that the government would expose those who aided her escape.

“Heads will roll...There is no room in this government for anyone who places personal interest above serving the Filipino people with honor, integrity, and justice,” Marcos said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

The Senate will also dedicate three panels to investigate Guo's escape.

Senate President Francis Escudero said that the upper chamber considers filing perjury and disobedience charges against Guo as she left the country despite having a Senate arrest warrant.