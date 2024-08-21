^

Headlines

DFA informs Interpol about Alice Guo — Hontiveros

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 21, 2024 | 2:12pm
DFA informs Interpol about Alice Guo â�� Hontiveros
In this Facebook photo posted on Jan. 30, 2024 shows Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo attending the 2024 Agri Trade Fair opening ceremony.
Facebook / Mayor Alice Leal Guo

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has notified the Interpol regarding the case of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo.

This was revealed by Sen. Risa Hontiveros during a press conference on Wednesday, where she stated that Guo, her siblings Wesley and Shiela, and Porac-based Lucky South representative Cassandra Ong have been reported by the DFA to the Philippine Center on Transnational Crime and Interpol.

"Nagsisimula nang lumiit talaga ang mundong ginagalawan nina Guo Hua Ping at ng pamilya niya dahil hindi lamang sa Philippine government kundi pati Interpol ay may official na pagpapansin na sa kanila," Hontiveros said.

(The world that Guo Hua Ping and his family live in is truly starting to shrink, not just because of the Philippine government but also because Interpol has officially started paying attention to them.)

The senator added that this allows Interpol to determine the appropriate course of action in response to the Philippines' request.

As of writing, the DFA has yet to comment on Hontiveros’ statement.

Hontiveros, who led the Senate panel that investigated the alleged crimes of the Philippine offshore gaming operators, made the revelation two days after disclosing that the embattled former mayor had left the country undetected, despite an immigration lookout bulletin issued against her.

She also revealed that Guo used a Philippine passport to leave the country. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bureau of Immigration confirmed that the dismissed mayor is currently in Indonesia.

In response, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin directed the DFA and the Department of Justice to take “appropriate action” to cancel Guo’s passport.

In a message to Philstar.com on Wednesday morning, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said that the agency now has the basis to cancel the dismissed mayor’s passport without needing a court order, as requested by the executive secretary.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has also ordered an investigation into Guo’s departure, stating that the government will expose those who aided her escape.

“Heads will roll...There is no room in this government for anyone who places personal interest above serving the Filipino people with honor, integrity, and justice,” Marcos said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

Philstar.com has also reached out to the Department of Justice for comment on the DFA’s notification to Interpol, but the agency has yet to reply.

vuukle comment

ALICE GUO

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

DOJ

INTERPOL

PASSPORT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara, Risa trade barbs over P10 million children&rsquo;s books

Sara, Risa trade barbs over P10 million children’s books

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte had a heated exchange with Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros yesterday during the...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipino Olympic medalists awarded Senate Medal of Excellence, additional cash incentives

Filipino Olympic medalists awarded Senate Medal of Excellence, additional cash incentives

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Senate awarded two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo and bronze medalists Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio with...
Headlines
fbtw
Guo in Indonesia; Palace orders passport canceled

Guo in Indonesia; Palace orders passport canceled

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
Malacañang on Tuesday ordered the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Justice to cancel the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Admin finalizes Senate 2025 bets

Admin finalizes Senate 2025 bets

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Leaders of the country’s largest political parties gathered on Monday at the Aguado Residence at Malacañang to...
Headlines
fbtw
Navy to increase sea, air patrols in West Philippine Sea

Navy to increase sea, air patrols in West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
As the Philippine Coast Guard takes stock of last Monday’s run-in with the Chinese around Escoda Shoal that left two...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Heads will roll&rsquo;: Marcos warns of accountability for Alice Guo&rsquo;s escape

'Heads will roll’: Marcos warns of accountability for Alice Guo’s escape

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday announced a “full-scale” investigation to uncover the individuals...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for August 21 due to Taal vog

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for August 21 due to Taal vog

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 6 hours ago
Several areas  suspended classes for Wednesday due to high levels of volcanic smog or vog from from Taal Volcano...
Headlines
fbtw
Air quality in Metro Manila, Tagaytay improves

Air quality in Metro Manila, Tagaytay improves

By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
Air quality in Metro Manila has returned to “good” levels following the smog and haze that led to the suspension...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines allows temporary stay of Afghans in transit

Philippines allows temporary stay of Afghans in transit

By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
The Philippines has agreed to the United States’ request to temporarily host a limited number of Afghan nationals while...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with